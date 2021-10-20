SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Electronics stolen from field workers' vehicles in Eyota

Approximately $6,900 worth of personal and company property was taken from two trucks Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 20, 2021 08:00 AM
EYOTA -- Electronics and clothing worth about $6,900 were reported stolen from two pickups being used by contracted field workers.

The incident was reported to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office about noon on Monday. Two pickups owned by AgReliant Genetics were parked in the 1200 block of Olmsted County Road 9 East in Eyota Township and two contract field workers were working in a field in the area, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

When the pair returned to their vehicles, they found the trucks had been gone through and a mix of personal and company property had been taken. An estimated $6,900 worth of items was taken between the wo vehicles.

The sheriff's office is investigating the thefts.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSDOVER-EYOTAOLMSTED COUNTY
