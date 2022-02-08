Elgin man charged with shooting at a vehicle pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER — The Elgin man who was arrested on New Year's day after he allegedly pursued another vehicle and fired multiple shots at it on a rural Olmsted County road pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to eight felony charges.

Paul Allan Reichel, 63, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court to six counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of dangerous weapons-drive by shooting toward occupied motor vehicle.

At the hearing, Reichel also made a demand for a jury trial, which has been placed on the trial calendar for June.

Reichel posted $25,000 conditional bond on Jan. 4, 2022, according to court records. He was also ordered to surrender all firearms in his possession to law enforcement within two business days of his release.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, for a report that three men had been chased in their vehicle by an unknown man in another vehicle. The men reported that the man, who they believed was in his 60s or 70s, was driving a newer blue Chevy Silverado and had a black rifle, similar to an AR-15, Capt. James Schueller said days after the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men reported that the man fired multiple shots at them two different times. Deputies later located "several" spent shell casings on 75th Street Northeast between 80th Avenue and 70th Avenue.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Reichel. When approached by law enforcement about the incident, Reichel reportedly admitted to shooting in the direction of group of hunters and said he was upset that the group "threatened" his wife, according to the criminal complaint.

The group of hunters told deputies they had yelled "Happy New Year" at the woman after she began yelling at them, Schueller said at the time.

Reichel reportedly told the investigators he could have killed the men if he wanted and that he had fired in the direction of hunters on his property before. While at the jail, Reichel reportedly told detention deputies "they started this, I just made the mistake in not finishing it," the complaint states.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 16.

