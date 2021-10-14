Elgin woman injured in Highway 63 crash
Two vehicles collided at the 30th Avenue Northeast intersection.
A two-vehicle collision north of Rochester Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 63 sent an Elgin woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
James Glen Pettis, 53, of Plainview, was driving a 2012 Ford Escape, and Carrie Ann Schroeder, 54, of Elgin, was driving a 2013 Lincoln MKX SUV northbound on Highway 63 about 3:50 p.m. when the vehicles collided at the 30th Avenue Northeast intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Schroeder was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Pettis was not injured.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic ambulance responded to the scene.
