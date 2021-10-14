SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Elgin woman injured in Highway 63 crash

Two vehicles collided at the 30th Avenue Northeast intersection.

Elgin - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
October 14, 2021 01:46 PM
Share

A two-vehicle collision north of Rochester Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 63 sent an Elgin woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

James Glen Pettis, 53, of Plainview, was driving a 2012 Ford Escape, and Carrie Ann Schroeder, 54, of Elgin, was driving a 2013 Lincoln MKX SUV northbound on Highway 63 about 3:50 p.m. when the vehicles collided at the 30th Avenue Northeast intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Schroeder was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Pettis was not injured.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic ambulance responded to the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTYPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts