We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ellison campaigns on abortion rights in Rochester stop

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is vying for a second term, said his GOP opponent Jim Schultz would use the office to restrict abortion access.

Ellison campaign stop 046.JPG
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, center, speaks at a campaign event in Rochester on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. DFL state Senate candidate Aleta Borrud, left, and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, right, joined him at Central Park in downtown to talk about access to abortion in Minnesota as Ellison vies for a second term.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 17, 2022 02:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday his Republican challenger Jim Schultz would use the office to limit women’s access to abortion.

Ellison, made a campaign stop in Rochester Monday as part of his bid for a second term. He stood in Central Park downtown, flanked by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and DFL state senate candidate Aleta Borrud.

Also Read
RFD 11th St NW .jpg
Local
Rochester garage fire leaves heavy smoke damage Monday morning
The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to neighboring homes due to an early call from bystanders, according to the Rochester Fire Department. Monday’s high winds could have caused a rapidly moving fire.
October 17, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic tops off its new futuristic research building in downtown Rochester
Mayo Clinic executives and city officials signed the final steel beam of the under-construction Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday. The new 11-story research center is being built on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
October 17, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Schultz has said abortion rights aren’t on the ballot in the election. Ellison said that doesn’t matter as Schultz would use the powers of the Attorney General’s Office to help prosecute women coming from out of state for procedures banned in the states where they live. With neighboring states banning abortion, Ellison said more women are already coming to Minnesota .

“We will fight extradition if they come from another state, and we’ll go to court to fight for people's right to travel and to do what is legal to do in the state of Minnesota,” Ellison said. “(Schultz) will use the office to interfere and undermine people’s right to make their own choices about reproductive help.”

In a debate last week, Schultz noted abortion rights have been codified in Minnesota since a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling. However, Ellison said it was familiar rhetoric used by U.S. Supreme Court nominees before they voted to overturn women’s constitutional right to abortion this summer with their decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As soon as they got the chance, they flipped ‘Roe,’” Ellison said, referring to the court’s decision overturning the precedent set by the 1972 Roe v. Wade case.

Ellison also noted Schultz served as a board member of an anti-abortion disinformation group and nonprofit Human Life Alliance, which was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer in July.

Ellison said voters need to look at candidates’ past actions and statements.

“Look at what they’ve done,” Ellison said. “What has he done? Sat on a board of a fake abortion clinic which has disseminated information that abortion causes cancer, which is not true.”

Sen. Smith said Republicans are trying to soften their image to appeal to a larger base of voters.

“These candidates that are anti-choice know that the public is not with them,” said Smith. “So what they’re trying to do is hide their record and to say what they said in the past doesn’t matter.”

Borrud, a retired doctor, said abortion procedures are often not the choice women want to make, but it’s a right they should have.

“Politicians don’t belong in the doctor’s office making decisions about their health care,” Borrud said. She noted the American Medical Association strongly condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borrud added that abortion rights are in the balance in the battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature. Senate measures including one incumbent GOP Sen. Carla Nelson supported would have limited access to abortion had they passed.

“Without codifying this right, and without control of the state legislature they will still limit access to abortion and make it almost impossible for women to get abortions,” Borrud said.

Smith agreed, saying although abortion rights aren’t specifically on the ballot, policy makers and people who appoint judges make decisions affecting access to those rights.

“It matters who appoints the judges that decide; it matters who is the attorney general who enforces state laws,” Smith said. “That issue matters if we want to protect our freedoms."

Related Topics: ELECTION 2022ABORTIONROCHESTER
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Bertrand Memorials
Business
After 20 years, Rochester's Bertrand Memorial moves to a new location
Bertrand Memorial has been in Rochester since 1999, and after two decades in the same space, owner Bill Bertrand is moving a few blocks down the road.
October 17, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Austin map.png
Local
Austin man injured in Monday morning crash
The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
October 17, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester auto dealer accused of skirting tax laws
Safaa Fadhil Zamil Al Janabi, 41, owner of Rochester Auto Mall, allegedly had a scheme to underreport the sales tax of sold vehicles to the state. He's now facing 10 felonies in Olmsted County District Court.
October 17, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 17, 2022 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports