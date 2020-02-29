Plans to fix the Elton Hills Drive bridge this year ended up being premature.
“We discovered there had been some more settlement, and we’ve been monitoring the settlement to make sure it’s not getting worse,” Rochester City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said, following added analysis.
As a result of the new findings, Rochester Public Works staff is targeting a $3.7 million replacement project in 2021, rather than what was initially thought to be a $400,000 to $500,000 repair this year.
The added settlement and related concerns don’t make the bridge impassable, but they would add potential repair costs, Dombrovski said.
Analysis by Rochester-based WHKS engineers estimates the work would likely cost 65 percent of the $3.7 million expense to replace the bridge. State guidelines indicate replacement is favored if the percentage reaches 70 percent.
Dombrovski said the WHKS report shows a reconstruction project could postpone replacement by approximately 10 years, but the work could also reveal added corrosion, which would increase repair costs.
“The numbers are going to continue to go up,” he said, adding that state transportation officials recommended a serious look at replacement.
The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to approve a $195,000 contract with Rochester-based WHKS to design a new bridge.
This week, the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments agreed to earmark approximately $1.4 million in federal funds for the project, if the work happens in 2021.
“If you move it out to 2022, then we are back to square one,” said Dave Pesch, ROCOG planning coordinator, who noted the federal funding would not necessarily be available for a future bridge project.
The federal funds are part of nearly $2.4 million originally dedicated to reconstruction of Second Street Southwest, between 11th and 16th avenues. That project was delayed and nearly $1 million was shifted to a Chester Woods trail extension project.
It leaves the $1.4 million available for the Elton Hills Bridge, with the city responsible for securing nearly $2.3 million to complete the project.
“The city will be trying to get bridge bonding funds from the state to pay part of that,” Pesch said
Pesch and Dombrovski said the likelihood of receiving state bridge funds is good, especially since a “critical” finding is linked to cracks found in the bridge’s pier caps.
They said the fact that the federal funds are tied to a 2021 project also will help secure the dedicated state funds.
“It’s going to jump it ahead of other bridges that are just needing repairs or replacements but don’t have critical findings that are impacting the traveling public,” Dombrovski said of the ability to obtain state bridge funds.
If the state bridge funds are not available, or don’t cover the entire local cost, he said the city has access to other state funds to complete the project next year.
The new plan follows a decision 16 months ago to restrict bridge traffic to a single lane in each direction after the pier-cap cracks were discovered during routine maintenance. The cracks appeared limited but raised concerns about the load-carrying capacity on each side of the bridge.
Dombrovski said the current use of the bridge remains safe, which includes the weight of barriers used to block the outer lanes.
“We ran the structural calculations, and it can support those loads,” he said, noting the barriers are “dead weight” and carry less risk than moving traffic, which provides reduced predictability for stress to the bridge.
He acknowledged a two-lane bridge serving a four-lane street isn’t ideal for the 11,000 vehicles that use Elton Hills Drive on a daily basis.
“It works, but it’s not ideal,” he said.
Things will likely get worse when the new bridge is started, since drivers will need to find new routes while the work is being done.
Dombrovski said the proposed project gives the city and bridge users a year to plan for the added inconvenience.
“While it’s an inconvenience, we are going to get a new bridge at the end of the project,” he said.