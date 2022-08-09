SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Elton Hills bridge starting to open

The complete opening is delayed until later in August.

IMG-6395.jpg
The Elton Hills Bridge will open partially on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, with one lane of traffic in each direction. The bridge was closed, demolished and rebuilt after structural inadequacies were discovered in roughly three years ago.
Post Bulletin / Jeff Pieters
By Staff reports
August 09, 2022 03:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The first two lanes of Elton Hills Drive across the city's new bridge is opening.

Contractors will be reopening one travel lane in each direction over the Elton Hills Drive Bridge later today, Aug, 9, 2022, according to a city announcement.

Also Read
TerraLoco
Business
'It’s a community, not just a shoe store,' TerraLoco celebrates 10 years of business in Rochester
Rochester's local shoe and athletic wear outlet TerraLoco celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. Owner Tiffany Piotrowicz, who has been part of the company since 2013, reflects on the change and community impact the store has had in 10 years.
August 09, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
20220808_162223.jpg
Business
New superfood bowl café to bloom soon in northwest Rochester
Med City entrepreneur Sarah Kirklin Pacchetti hopes to open Bloom Açai Café within the First Alliance Credit Union Center at 2483 Commerce Drive NW in a few weeks, possibly as early as the weekend of Aug. 19.
August 09, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The outside travel lanes and pedestrian facilities on the bridge will remain closed at this time.

Both the travel lanes and pedestrian facilities are expected to open the week of Aug. 22.

The complete opening of the bridge will end lane restrictions that have been in place the past three years, following the discovery of deficiencies in the old bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous Elton Hills Drive Bridge had structural issues that progressed to the point where action was required. Cost estimates for repairs, as well as the age of the bridge deemed replacement of the bridge as the most economical approach. The old bridge was demolished and a new bridge was built in its place.

The cost to reconstruct the bridge was $5 million and the city received $1.6 million in federal funding, as well as a $1 million Local Bridge Replacement Program grant for the project.

The remaining cost is expected to be funded with Municipal State Aid and local utility funds.

In June, the city reported plans to seek monetary damages from the contractor as a result of the delayed opening, with any funds received used to cover project costs.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Primary Day/CD1 Special Election
Local
Photos: Primary Day, Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election
Voters took part in Primary Day and the Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
August 09, 2022 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested on suspicion of drug possession
Rochester police pulled over the driver along U.S. Highway 52 during rush hour on Monday.
August 09, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Crash on Valleyhigh Drive injures driver, bystander
Driver rolled car, hitting a parked vehicle and a residence, causing damage.
August 09, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 09, 2022 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link