Elton Hills bridge starting to open

ROCHESTER — The first two lanes of Elton Hills Drive across the city's new bridge is opening.

Contractors will be reopening one travel lane in each direction over the Elton Hills Drive Bridge later today, Aug, 9, 2022, according to a city announcement.

The outside travel lanes and pedestrian facilities on the bridge will remain closed at this time.

Both the travel lanes and pedestrian facilities are expected to open the week of Aug. 22.

The complete opening of the bridge will end lane restrictions that have been in place the past three years, following the discovery of deficiencies in the old bridge.

The previous Elton Hills Drive Bridge had structural issues that progressed to the point where action was required. Cost estimates for repairs, as well as the age of the bridge deemed replacement of the bridge as the most economical approach. The old bridge was demolished and a new bridge was built in its place.

The cost to reconstruct the bridge was $5 million and the city received $1.6 million in federal funding, as well as a $1 million Local Bridge Replacement Program grant for the project.

The remaining cost is expected to be funded with Municipal State Aid and local utility funds.

In June, the city reported plans to seek monetary damages from the contractor as a result of the delayed opening, with any funds received used to cover project costs.