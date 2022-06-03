SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Elton Hills Drive bridge construction delayed till late summer

According to a statement from Rochester Public Works, the city plans on seeking monetary damages from the contractor as a result of the delay. These funds will then be used for project costs.

Elton Hills Bridge
The Elton Hills Drive Northwest bridge over the South Fork of the Zumbro River remains under construction on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
June 03, 2022 03:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Construction on the Elton Hills Bridge project in northwest Rochester has been delayed, according to a statement from Rochester Public Works.

The statement said construction is anticipated to conclude near the last week of July or the first week of August.

Construction originally began in October 2021, and the contract between the city and the site's contractor stated construction would finish by June 30. The statement said RPU is "currently working with the contractor to identify an updated completion date for the overall project, and also a separate date when the bridge will be opened to the traveling public."

The city plans is seeking monetary damages from the contractor as a result of the delay. These funds will then be used for project costs.

"The contractor continues to meet with businesses and property owners to inform them of the project's progress," the statement said.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Groups of people stand in a parking lot outside of the Rochester Golf and Country Club event entrance.
Local
Center of American Experiment drops legal action against Rochester Golf & Country Club
CAE says club paid it in full for losses related to cancellation of public safety event.
June 03, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New development to add more warehouse space to northwest Rochester
Telemark Management, led by Aaron and Nicole Brueck, recently filed plans to build a 12,000-square-foot complex on open land along Rochester's 34th Avenue Northwest. The building to be called North Orchard Trade Shops is slated to stand near the New Life Worship Center at 6301 34th Ave. NW.
June 03, 2022 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Cups for Seniors
Local
For the students and Maggie: Century High School staff honors graduates and colleague with a message in cups
The tradition began in 2020 when a Century teacher wanted to let students know the staff still cared for them in spite of the pandemic and the disruption to schools.
June 03, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
COVID map 060222.JPG
Local
Olmsted County remains last in region with a reported high rate of COVID transmission
Rates drop in seven of eight Southeast Minnesota counties.
June 03, 2022 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen