Elton Hills Drive bridge construction delayed till late summer

ROCHESTER — Construction on the Elton Hills Bridge project in northwest Rochester has been delayed, according to a statement from Rochester Public Works.

The statement said construction is anticipated to conclude near the last week of July or the first week of August.

Construction originally began in October 2021, and the contract between the city and the site's contractor stated construction would finish by June 30. The statement said RPU is "currently working with the contractor to identify an updated completion date for the overall project, and also a separate date when the bridge will be opened to the traveling public."

The city plans is seeking monetary damages from the contractor as a result of the delay. These funds will then be used for project costs.

"The contractor continues to meet with businesses and property owners to inform them of the project's progress," the statement said.