News | Local
Finally: Elton Hills Drive bridge scheduled to reopen

New bridge will return four lanes of travel after years of restrictions.

Elton Hills Drive Bridge
Work continues on the Elton Hills Drive Bridge on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Rochester. The bridge is expected to reopen the week of Aug. 8.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
July 26, 2022 02:34 PM
ROCHESTER — The Elton Hills Drive Bridge is expected to reopen during the week of Aug. 8.

The bridge closed in October last year, with the replacement project expected to be completed earlier this summer.

“We want to express our gratitude for the community’s patience and understanding while this important travel corridor was affected over the past several years,” City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said in a statement announcing plans to reopen the roadway next month. “Safety is a top priority, and this bridge can now safely support all travel lanes and better serves those crossing the bridge by foot or bike. We look forward to the opening and, again, thank the traveling public for their patience.”

The new Elton Hills Drive Bridge has two travel lanes in each directions and enhanced pedestrian facilities across the bridge, which include 7-foot-wide raised sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.

The opening of the bridge will end lane restrictions that have been in place the past three years, following the discovery of deficiencies in the old bridge.

The previous Elton Hills Drive Bridge had structural issues that progressed to the point where action was required. Cost estimates for repairs, as well as the age of the bridge deemed replacement of the bridge as the most economical approach. The old bridge was demolished and a new bridge was built in its place.

The cost to reconstruct the bridge was $5 million and the city received $1.6 million in federal funding, as well as a $1 million Local Bridge Replacement Program grant for the project.

The remaining cost is expected to be funded with Municipal State Aid and local utility funds.

In June, the city reported in plans to seek monetary damages from the contractor as a result of the delayed opening, with any funds received used to cover project costs.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERTRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
