Elton Hills Drive bridge work to start Oct. 11; North Broadway to wrap up Nov. 19

Dennis Wong said the bridge approximately 1,000 feet from the front door of his two Elton Hills Drive businesses will close just as he’s expecting an uptick in traffic.

“Generally October, November and December are our busiest months,” the Dunn Bros owner said, noting colder weather leads more people to think about warm beverages like the ones served up at his store.

He’s hoping on the unique offerings at Dunn Bros., along with its sister business, Blue Plate Diner, are enough to get regulars from the west side of the Elton Hills Drive bridge to take the detour and find their way to his door when the bridge replacement starts Oct. 11.

During the planned nine months of construction, eastbound Elton Hills traffic from the west will be sent south on Third Avenue Northwest to 13th Street, where drivers can head east to connect with North Broadway Avenue and return to Elton Hills Drive on the east side of the bridge.

It’s all part of replacing the four-lane bridge, which has been reduced to two lanes since 2018.

“They will be able to get a lot of work done this winter and keep that project rolling,” Rochester Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer said, noting winter’s lower water level provides construction benefits.

Wong said the anticipated slowdown during construction could have been worse, since the bridge work was originally scheduled to be done as the same time as this summer’s North Broadway reconstruction, which is expected to wrap up by Nov. 19.

Still, “we are still anticipating significant impact from the closure of the bridge, not only the closure, but the duration of the closure,” Wong said, noting the work will continue into the summer.

Other business owners have said that separating the timelines of the Elton Hills and North Broadway projects has been appreciated, even though there will be nearly six weeks of overlap.

“Any construction decreases traffic, but they kept things moving well,” said Philip Hommerding, owner of Hunt Drug in the Silver Lake Shopping Center.

He said few customers have complained about detours needed to get to his business from the south, but he’s also noticed an increase in delivery requests. That's likely connected to people not wanting to maneuver the alternate route.

Toward the south end of the North Broadway construction, Penny Bracken said customers are making it to her door.

“We’ve been training our customers for months to come in from the back,” said the owner of Kismet.

She said the change at 13th Street has provided flexibility for customers coming from the north, but she’s still waiting for more of the street to open.

Niemeyer said he expects that could happen for the northern part of the project soon.

North Broadway is open for limited local traffic between 11th and 13th streets, as long as drivers enter from side streets.

The barricades at 13th Street could be the next to come down, but timing is uncertain.

“We’re talking about a matter of weeks, not months, to get to that,” Niemeyer said.

Since the project started in phases, it is expected to reopen in the same manner, moving from north to south.

Niemeyer said crews are currently installing sidewalks and a cycle track along Broadway north of Seventh Street, which is a sign that the area is closer to opening.

The planned Nov. 19 date for opening the entire street comes with an incentive for Elcor Construction since its contract calls for a penalty if the Broadway work is delayed beyond that point.

The project won’t be complete this year, however. Work in alleys, as well as some side streets, is expected to start next spring.

Bracken said business owners are awaiting for traffic to return to Broadway, but also noted it requires patience.

“We look at it from the perspective that every day is one day closer,” she said.