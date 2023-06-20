Emerald ash borer waste returns to Rochester parks with new life

Dear Wise Answer Man,

With the sad decimation of so many ash trees due to the emerald ash borer, I ponder what happens to all the wood-feet of ash when the city and private contractors remove these fine specimens. It seems ash is a strong and straight grained desirable wood for furniture or something. Is there some market for this wood other than the wood pile or wood chipper?

Woody Woodpecker's Friend

Friend,

The answer to your question is scattered through Rochester’s park system, much like many of the public trees that have been removed due to the infestation.

While some of the related debris has been converted to mulch, the city’s parks department has worked to use the fallen trees in a variety of ways.

City Forester Jeff Haberman recently told one of my minions that more than 10,000 board feet of lumber has been milled from trees harvested due to the ash borer infestation, even as 8,000 cubic yards of mulch has been gathered from smaller trees and other debris.

“We’re doing a lot internally here at the parks department to pull logs out of the wood waste stream,” Haberman said. “We’ve milled them, and we’re building things with them in our parks system.”

The Post Bulletin reported approximately 4,000 ash trees were removed from city property in the first five years of Rochester’s emerald ash borer plan in 2016, which accounted for half of the city’s inventory.

Other trees are being treated to delay the need for removal.

From the trees that are removed, any that are large enough to produce an 8-foot log are gathered to be milled by a private contractor, which the city pays on an hourly basis from designated funds related to the emerald ash borer fight.

City Forester Jeff Haberman shows some of the green ash boards he hopes to use throughout the park system. Post Bulletin file photo

The results have appeared as enclosures for portable toilets and Dumpsters, as well as benches designed and crafted for parks, including the disc golf course in Gamehaven Park, 2016 45th St. SE.

One of the largest uses of the city-sourced lumber has been at the Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road NE, where wainscoting was added to the facility’s new safe room .

As a result, the efforts are preserving the natural resource, as well as saving the city funds related to material costs.

Haberman said the city could look at other projects outside the park system, but there are no plans to market the wood.

"Currently our efforts are based on trying to use the material locally rather that sell it," he said.

It shouldn't be a difficult task.

With a growing park system and a variety of new upgrades planned, the opportunities for fallen ash trees to return to the local landscape — much like my vast wealth of knowledge — appear to be endless.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .