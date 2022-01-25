SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Employers wanted for Olmsted County workplace wellness initiative

Public health program offers free support for local employers.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 25, 2022 11:55 AM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Public Health Services is targeting workplace wellness.

The county agency is looking for employers interested in implementing a workplace wellness plan to help increase worker productivity, decrease absenteeism, improve morale and manage health care costs.

Olmsted County’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership offers employers a free opportunity to learn about starting or building wellness programs.

Since 2015, 17 employers in Olmsted County have participated, meeting one-on-one with the SHIP worksite wellness coordinator to tailor their wellness program.

“The best part about working with employers on wellness is the partnership created,” Olmsted County Community Health Specialist Pa Houa Moua said. “Wellness is a large concept, but no employer is alone in navigating what will best serve their employees. The relationship created between SHIP and employer is ongoing. Wellness changes start small and seeing employers thrive after getting started is astounding.”

SHIP staff will offer new resources to help employers create a strong workplace wellness program.

Topics include creating a culture of health, garnering management support, creating a wellness team, assessing current wellness program efforts, and setting goals for workplace health strategies like healthy eating, physical activity, tobacco cessation, or stress management.

The initiative focuses on helping employers make sustainable changes to create healthy opportunities for their employees every day.

Participating employers also will get to network with other employers to discuss best practices and brainstorm solutions to any hurdles, and SHIP staff are available for questions or site visits outside of the one-on-one meetings.

SHIP provides the funding for workplace wellness programs, allowing Olmsted County businesses to participate at no cost.

A survey found that 92 percent of SHIP workplaces in Minnesota indicated that their wellness program efforts have positively advanced due to SHIP.

Employers may contact the SHIP worksite wellness coordinator at OlmstedSHIP@co.olmsted.mn.us to get involved or obtain more information.

