Rochester Public Utilities and the Olmsted County Environmental Commission recently recognized recipients of the 2019 Environmental Achievement Awards.
The 2019 recipients are:
• Pam & Michael Pagelkopf, who created “Nature with Pam and Michael” in 2011 and visit two schools September through May with programs utilizing puppets, animal pelts, skulls, antlers and horns along with creative games, snowshoeing and binocular gazing.
• 318 Commons, a mixed-use retail, office, classroom and residential development located in downtown Rochester, which is conserving energy to a degree that separates it from other participants in the city’s Voluntary Energy Benchmarking Program.
• Sandy Bauter, a member of the Rochester Chapter of the Minnesota Master Naturalists, who volunteers at Quarry Hill Nature Center as a docent and assisted the facility librarian with book inventory and organization during the Nature Center’s renovation efforts in 2017 and 2018.
• Sheldon King, who started Lake Zumbro Forever Inc. with volunteer board members dedicated to restoring and preserving the lake, which was recently dredged using a mix of public and private funds.
• Rochester Golf & Country Club, which completed the installation of an extensive drain tile system throughout its golf course property to collect stormwater and funnel it to a holding pond to be used as an irrigation source.
• Community Food Response, which works with 40 food donors and more than 900 volunteers to “rescue” prepared food from restaurants and grocery stores that would have otherwise ended up in the garbage.
• Heidi Kass and Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick with the Rochester Seed Library, which packaged more than 6,500 seed packets, with 44 varieties to choose from, for distribution to local gardeners.
• Sandy Hokanson, a member of the Zumbro Valley Audubon Society and a wildlife artist, who has used her creative skills to design and maintain the organization’s website and Facebook page.
• Sisters of Saint Francis – Assisi Heights, whose environmental team has collaborated with the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa, as well as the Friends of Indian Heights volunteers to clear invasive buckthorn and garlic mustard from the property. The sisters also utilize solar energy, maintain a large kitchen garden, raise bees, and have made energy-saving enhancements to their building.
For more information on energy and water conservation or the Environmental Achievement Awards, visit www.rpu.org.