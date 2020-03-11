LEWISTON — Whether the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency grants the latest Daley Farms application for a permit for feedlot expansion or punts to an EIS, Aaron Klemz has a problem with the process.
Klemz, a spokesman for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, said the environmental assessment worksheet, which will either end in the state granting a permit or requiring a more stringent environmental impact statement, said the process is already flawed, which is a bigger issue than whether one farmer gets to expand his feedlot.
“The primary greenhouse gas is methane,” Klemz said, adding that methane and other greenhouse gases are measured in what are called carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e). “There are several different ways to measure that.”
Klemz said he immediately disagreed with the MPCA’s decision to use “an old measurement from the IPCC IV.”
The deep dive into the way CO2e are measured is one of many issues facing the MPCA as it evaluates the Daleys’ request.
The EAW was originally approved by the agency and a state permit granted to allow the Daleys to pursue further county-level approval for expanding their dairy operation. But the MCEA and Land Stewardship Project challenged the MPCA’s ruling at the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which heard the case last summer and came back last fall to say an inventory of greenhouse gases on the project needed to be made.
That sent the EAW back into a new public comment period that ended Friday. Now, the state, the Daleys and other interested parties need to wait while the public comments are answered by the MPCA and a decision is given, likely sometime in mid- or late April, said MPCA spokeswoman Cathy Malakowsky.
In the meantime, a review of the public comments collected shows the issue that has been debated hotly in Winona County is getting most of its comments from people who live far away from the Daleys’ dairy farm.
Of the 265 comments, the vast majority come from counties that don’t border Winona County or even states that don’t border Minnesota. In fact, non-local comments outweigh local comments 3-to-1. Furthermore, most of the comments are actually the same comment made multiple times due to form letters that have been copied and sent to the MPCA.
While all comments matter, the MPCA does not weigh concerns based on the number of times a question about the EAW was asked.
The agency, while still reviewing the entire EAW, is focusing on the portion that was added: the greenhouse gas inventory, since that was the only portion with which the previous EAW the court of appeals took issue, according to the decision handed down last fall.
Ben Daley, one of the owners and operators of Daley Farms, said he’s been reviewing the public comments sent to the MPCA, and none of them have brought up any issues he believes are concerning.
In fact, only a handful of comments — other than the form letters, which address the same litany of issues — directly mention greenhouse gases.
For the Daleys, the next step is getting the MPCA permit so they again have standing to pursue a lawsuit against the Winona County Board of Adjustments, which in a February 2019 decision denied the Daleys’ request for a waiver on the county’s animal-unit cap.
“I think regardless of whether there’s an appeal, we’ll be taking our lawsuit to Winona County and finishing our work there,” Daley said. “We’re extremely happy to move on to the next phase.”
Daley did say the MCEA is pushing a false narrative on some issues. He pointed to their claim that the Daleys’ proposal included only one kind of greenhouse gas mitigation.
“Cover crops were going to be mitigation,” he said. “Working the manure into the ground as it’s being applied is also a form of mitigation. Planting more alfalfa is mitigating. So is a nitrogen stabilizer, which we’ll do.”