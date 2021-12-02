Epidemiologist: Mixed COVID signs in Olmsted County, state

Signs point to a potential decrease in statewide COVID-19 spread, but Olmsted County’s lead epidemiologist said it’s too early to say anything for certain.

“I think we are all kind of holding our breath a little bit to see what the next few weeks, especially with the holidays, will bring for us,” Meaghan Sherden told Olmsted County commissioners Thursday during an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said shifts in COVID cases are being seen on a week-to-week basis throughout the state.

Locally, she said Dodge County reported the nation’s fourth-highest incident rate last week, and Olmsted County reported a new weekly case record two weeks ago, with 927 cases in a seven-day period.

“That has dropped to around 727,” she said, but added that testing numbers dropped around Thanksgiving.

While cases increased in 2020 between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Sherden said public health officials hope vaccinations will help stem a surge.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 65.7% of county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and Sherden said 35% of county residents have received a dose beyond the completed series.

She said the state has also seen COVID-related hospitalizations hit a record high for the year.

Locally, she said Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have reported some of the highest hospitalization rates of the pandemic.

While there are 41 county residents currently hospitalized, with seven in intensive-care beds, she said other county residents also are taking local beds, which adds to the pressure on staff.

“I know our systems are stressed, and they have been for months now,” she said.

While the number of deaths resulting from hospitalizations has declined, Sherden said approximately 10 COVID deaths were reported in the county last month.

She said reports indicate 70% to 75% of the hospitalized local residents are those who have not been vaccinated.

The countyalso has seen increased percentages of younger residents receiving vaccinations, with 36% of 5- to 11-year-olds starting the vaccination series, compared to 24% statewide.

At the same time, Sherden said data indicates the virus has been spreading among students.

“This past week, around 35% of our cases were 18 and younger,” she said. “That’s probably one of our highest weekly percentages that we’ve seen.”

Associate Public Health Director Denise Daniels said the majority of parents public health staff had contacted have opted to seek vaccinations for their children through their personal health-care providers, but county staff is working with area schools to arrange vaccination clinics after gauging where gaps exist.

The department held its first vaccination clinic that included the youngest eligible residents Wednesday.

“With that clinic, we did a lot of recruitment with our clients who are high risk,” she said.

