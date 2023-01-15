99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Estimated $20 million Soldiers Field aquatics plan reduces proposed golf impact

Preferred proposal would change one golf tee location, but change would be eliminated with proposed alternative at additional cost.

Preferred concept 1.jpg
A preferred concept design for a new Soldiers Field aquatics park will be reviewed by the Rochester Park Board Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
City of Rochester
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 15, 2023 02:21 PM
ROCHESTER — A proposed Soldiers Field aquatics center carries a $20 million estimated price tag with reduced impact to the nearby golf course.

The proposal stemming from work of the city’s park staff, consultants and a group of 10 community members, known as co-designers, will be presented to the Rochester Park Board for review Tuesday.

“The staff's commitment to review a no-golf option and co-design group's knowledge that there is significant opposition by the golf community for any golf impacts pushed a review of a very limited golf impact,” states a report sent to the Park Board.

The proposal calls for renovating the pool’s existing bath house; adding a second building for needed infrastructure and pool support services operations; installing a 50-meter pool, large slides, a splash pad and wading pool, a lazy river, and a large deck space.

It would also replace the nearby trail, and add a new shelter and restroom area, with a nature play area near the pool.

Preferred concept 2.jpg
A preferred concept design for a new Soldiers Field aquatics park shows how the addition of a shelter and nature play area could affect the nearby golf course. The concept will be reviewed by the Rochester Park Board Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
City of Rochester

While initial proposals suggested several golf tees or holes might need to be moved to make room for the near amenities, the plan under review would shift a single tee — No. 3 — while also making some adjustments to areas around the current fourth green and fifth tee to accommodate the trail changes.

The staff report states the community group, which included swim club representatives and members representing older residents, youth, immigrants, nearby neighbors and people with physical limitations, among other groups, opted to create an alternative that would reduce the proposed change to the golf course.

“This alternative keeps the aquatics and trail the same but shifts the shelter, restroom and nature play to the west side of Gibbs Drive and south of the playground,” the report states, adding that the move would add sewer-line costs to the project.

Alternative concept 1.jpg
An alternative concept design for a new Soldiers Field aquatics park would move the location of a planned shelter and nature play area to avoid golf course changes. The concepts will be reviewed by the Rochester Park Board Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
City of Rochester

An earlier proposed budget for the project was $18.5 million, with a total of $22.5 million expected to be spent on the new aquatics features, as well as additional park changes. A final cost of the overall project won’t be known until the proposed concepts become final designs and bids are sought for construction.

The city has secured a $5 million federal grant for park improvements, along with tentative approval for $10 million in state Destination Medical Center funds. The city has also earmarked and has received a $250,000 state grant for the work.

The Rochester City Council will have final approval of any plans, but the Park Board will be asked for input on the proposal during its 4:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday in room 320 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS ROCHESTER
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
