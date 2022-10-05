Ettinger, Crockett, Schultz among candidates appearing at Oct. 11 Meet the Candidates event in Lake City

LAKE CITY — Candidates for office, from the U.S. House of Representatives to Lake City Common Council, will gather in Lake City for a Meet the Candidates Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The event, hosted by the Woman's Club of Lake City and the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall. It will also be televised live on local channel 16 in Lake City. Light refreshments will be offered.

Confirmed candidates include Jeff Ettinger, the DFL candidate who is facing GOP Rep. Brad Finstad again in the general election for the 1st Congressional District seat, and Kim Crockett and Jim Schultz, who are the GOP-endorsed candidates running for secretary of state and attorney general, respectively.

Each candidate will get three minutes of speaking time, and a Q&A session will be held for each office after the candidates have spoken. There will be a brief break before the city council portion of the forum, which will start around 8 p.m.

The full list of confirmed candidates, in speaking order:

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. House of Representatives



Richard B. Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now).

Jeff Ettinger (DFL).

State Senate District 20



Steve Drazkowski (GOP).

State House District 20A



Pam Altendorf (GOP)

Laurel Stinson (DFL)

Roger Kittleson (Independent)

Governor and Lt. Governor



Steve Patterson and Matt Huff (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis)

Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire (Socialist Workers Party)

Secretary of State



Kim Crockett (GOP)

Attorney General



Jim Schultz (GOP)

Goodhue County Board of Commissioners



Tina Hostager

Lake City Common Council



ADVERTISEMENT