Ettinger, Crockett, Schultz among candidates appearing at Oct. 11 Meet the Candidates event in Lake City

The forum, hosted by the Woman's Club of Lake City and the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, will be broadcast on local channel 16.

Fall Colors
Lake City City Hall is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
October 05, 2022 10:16 AM
LAKE CITY — Candidates for office, from the U.S. House of Representatives to Lake City Common Council, will gather in Lake City for a Meet the Candidates Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The event, hosted by the Woman's Club of Lake City and the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall. It will also be televised live on local channel 16 in Lake City. Light refreshments will be offered.

Confirmed candidates include Jeff Ettinger, the DFL candidate who is facing GOP Rep. Brad Finstad again in the general election for the 1st Congressional District seat, and Kim Crockett and Jim Schultz, who are the GOP-endorsed candidates running for secretary of state and attorney general, respectively.

Each candidate will get three minutes of speaking time, and a Q&A session will be held for each office after the candidates have spoken. There will be a brief break before the city council portion of the forum, which will start around 8 p.m.

The full list of confirmed candidates, in speaking order:

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Richard B. Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now).
  • Jeff Ettinger (DFL).

State Senate District 20

  • Steve Drazkowski (GOP).

State House District 20A

  • Pam Altendorf (GOP)
  • Laurel Stinson (DFL)
  • Roger Kittleson (Independent)

Governor and Lt. Governor

  • Steve Patterson and Matt Huff (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis)
  • Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire (Socialist Workers Party)

Secretary of State

  • Kim Crockett (GOP)

Attorney General

  • Jim Schultz (GOP)

Goodhue County Board of Commissioners

  • Tina Hostager

Lake City Common Council

  • Russell Boe
  • Andru Peters
  • Amy Alkire
  • Faye Brown
  • John Mortensen
  • Tom Rasmussen
