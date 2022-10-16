We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ettinger, Klobuchar make campaign pitch in Rochester with three weeks to Election Day

U.S. House Democratic Candidate Jeff Ettinger made a pit stop in Rochester Saturday alongside U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar campaigning on women's rights and increasing child care support to voters.

IMG_1018.jpg
Jeff Ettinger speaks to voters in the Forager Brewery Library on issues such as women's rights on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
October 15, 2022 07:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Around 50 people crammed into the small library at Forager Brewery and Cafe late Saturday afternoon as the Democratic candidate for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, Jeff Ettinger, campaigned alongside U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Also Read
20221013_181256.jpg
Business
New restaurant ready to cook in Rochester's oldest downtown buildings
Jeff and Sarah Schwenker are renovating the 164-year-old Kelley Building at 332 South Broadway in downtown Rochester to transform it into Marrow, a new 45-seat restaurant.
October 14, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Downtown churn of businesses; oldest Apache Mall tenant keeps salon growing
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
October 14, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Both Ettinger and Klobuchar focused the topics of women’s rights, and the need to invest more in child care and education to help boost jobs in communities such as Rochester, Austin and their surrounding towns.

“Where we are today is an insult to women. I've really struggled to think of a time in American history where people have been given rights and then have them taken away," Ettinger told the crowd. "The notion of pulling them away, it really makes people concerned. Why are we putting them in that position?”

Klobuchar pointed to Ettinger's experience as a former CEO of Hormel Foods as a plus in understanding the economy,

“One thing that I hope the voters of the 1st District really understand is that Jeff ran a business. He gets that you need good child care, he gets it you need to have workforce training and education. And I think that's just such a unique thing about him as a candidate,” Klobuchar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the local constituents who went out to the event at Forager on Saturday, hearing Ettinger’s plans for Congress, if elected, only reassured their confidence in him as someone they will vote for come Nov. 8.

JoAnn Johnson, a longtime resident of Rochester, said she was seeing Ettinger in person for the first time.

“I'm just very, very concerned for what's going to happen in three weeks. As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, I'm really concerned about how this could impact my daughter, my granddaughters, and my great-granddaughter, Johnson said. "I was encouraged by Ettinger and feel a little better, and I'm hoping that he'll be able to win the big one in November.”

Engaging voters in person has been a key to the Democratic plans for election campaigns this year according to Klobuchar. After seeing a decline in voter engagement in 2020, mainly due to the pandemic, Democrats running for any level of partisan office have upticked their engagement with voters in person as much as possible.

“There's been a breakdown of trust in a lot of people right now and the way you bring back that trust is actually looking them in the face and talking to them," Klobuchar said. "I just like the idea of people one-on-one talking to their neighbors, and it doesn't have to be door-knocking. I think the more people really talk about this election, the better off we are, because they need to talk about what's on the ballot, freedom to vote and freedom to make your own decision about health care."

_DSC0552.JPG
Jeff Ettinger speaks with constitutes as he arrives at Forager Brewery on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Rochester
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“That's just a deeper way to have communication as the senator mentioned," Ettinger said. "You can do ads, you can be in parades and wave and say hi to folks, but the chance to actually have those conversations. And that's one of the reasons why I really feel that forums and debates are important.”

With just over three weeks until the election on Nov. 8, Ettinger and Klobuchar are hopeful that more community based events such as these will help voters become more encouraged turning out to vote in this election.

Ettinger did just debate his Republican opponent, Rep. Brad Finstad on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Mankato. Ettinger and Finstad are scheduled to debate once more Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Owatonna Country Club from noon to 1 p.m. This will be the last debate between the two opponents before the election.

Related Topics: ELECTION 2022GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Candidate collage 3.png
Local
Key races could change makeup, direction of Winona County Board
With three seats up for election and one commissioner running for the Minnesota Legislature, the dynamics of the Winona County Board might shift as the county faces issues from puppy mills and child care to the animal unit cap.
October 15, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
06-14 bike lane se 01 sj.jpg
Local
Safer streets targeted through Rochester's bicycle plan update
The proposed active transportation plan highlights priority areas for new bike and pedestrian infrastructure while also guiding future design options.
October 15, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Lindsey Bartolomei
Northland Outdoors
Rolling out a 'flow' mountain biking trail system
A proposed project would offer mountain bikers a new venue to enjoy the outdoors while getting a great, fun workout.
October 15, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
5G phones 1
Local
Consider using an old cell phone to help someone else
When trading up, nonprofits can find a use for your old cell phone.
October 15, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man