PINE ISLAND — No one is getting ready to tee off on Minnesota's golf courses, but that doesn't stop the greens from growing.
That's the concern at golf courses across the state.
"We have to maintain these," said Rod Steele, one of the stockholders of the Pine Island Golf Club. "It's an essential time of year. If the weeds get in, they're very difficult to eradicate and get out."
When Gov. Tim Walz ordered all golf courses and clubhouses closed due to COVID-19, many took that as meaning workers would not be allowed to maintain the grass on courses since it was not considered essential work.
"You can't get a direct answer from anybody," said Scott Rindahl, manager of Riverview Greens in Stewartville.
Rindahl said regardless of the governor's orders, his staff is going out to maintain the greens, fairways and tee boxes as well as perform other groundskeeping maintenance now that spring has arrived.
"We still have to maintain the golf course to a certain extent," he said on Tuesday.
Maintenance of golf courses isn't as simple as running a mower over the course after weeks of neglect and then sending the duffers down the fairways. According to the United States Golf Association's guidelines, courses left unmowed – especially the greens and tee boxes – can be tough and expensive to bring back into shape.
Greens need to be mowed at least every three days, and tee boxes or fairways at least once a week. Because of how low tee boxes and greens are mowed, it's also important those spots are property irrigated, the USGA warns.
All of this has led the golf management community to appeal to the governor.
State Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester said he understands how the original order to close golf courses might have included maintenance work. Those initial executive orders for sheltering in place and social distancing were written in a hurry. But now, with more time to consider some of the unintended consequences, the next round of executive orders should find places to be more lenient.
Senjem said that "almost instantly" the governor's orders pertaining to golf courses came into question. One point of confusion is whether there are different rules for public vs. privately owned courses. Public courses, like the ones operated by the city of Rochester, fall under the purview of the parks department. Since cities are allowed to maintain public spaces, some cities see this as approval for course maintenance.
Paul Widman, director of Rochester's Parks and Recreation Department, said that while the executive order did not give a lot of details, the city plans to maintain the investment made in its courses.
"We're doing very minimal maintenance," Widman said. "For example, our irrigation systems up and running. Some are a little out-dated and require manual checks."
Widman said the city has employees checking on the grounds not only for maintenance, but to make sure people aren't just showing up to play. Plus, maintenance is a perfect social distancing activity.
"We keep those guys pretty spread out," he said.
Rindahl added that he hopes the governor not only approves maintenance, but allows golfing to open up for the year provided certain distancing and health guidelines can be implemented. For example, he said, the several golfing associations have advised removing rakes from sand traps and pins from holes, and also raising the cup out of the hole so people aren't reaching into the same place to get their balls.
In the meantime, if golfing doesn't open up, Steele said, the maintenance issue must be addressed because replacing a single green can run upwards of $10,000.
"You've got to be able to maintain your own property," Steele said, "it's like mowing your own yard."