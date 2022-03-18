Event grants aim to return activity to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Downtown Alliance is poised to award a total of $10,000 for events and programs hosted in downtown Rochester.

Up to $3,000 in grant funding per recipient is available through the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Start-Up Event Grant .

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RDA has expanded the Start-Up Event Grant program to include passive programs and activities, as well as new, one-time events or a series of events. Repeat events can also be considered.

Priority consideration will be given to applications focused on activating alleyways, riverfront paths and public spaces, vacant or underutilized open spaces and prominent intersections, as well as weekend timeframes.

“We love seeing the creativity this grant process generates each year,” said Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “And as we collectively work to invite Rochester residents back downtown following a difficult few years, we know these new events, activities, and programs can be a huge attraction."

All events, programs or activities must take place in the 44-block downtown special service district to receive Start-Up Event Grant funding.

Start-Up Event Grant applications are open and due April 15.

Grant guidelines and an application can be found online at DowntownRochesterMN.com/StartUpEventGrant .