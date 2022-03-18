Read Today's Paper Friday, March 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Event grants aim to return activity to downtown Rochester

Rochester Downtown Alliance is targeting events and activities in key spaces with $10,000 in total grant funding

Night Market 2.jpg
The Rochester Night Market, which brought vendors and a variety of entertainment to the Rochester riverfront last year, is among part recipients of a Rochester Downtown Alliance Start-Up Event Grant.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 18, 2022 03:01 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Downtown Alliance is poised to award a total of $10,000 for events and programs hosted in downtown Rochester.

Up to $3,000 in grant funding per recipient is available through the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Start-Up Event Grant .

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RDA has expanded the Start-Up Event Grant program to include passive programs and activities, as well as new, one-time events or a series of events. Repeat events can also be considered.

Priority consideration will be given to applications focused on activating alleyways, riverfront paths and public spaces, vacant or underutilized open spaces and prominent intersections, as well as weekend timeframes.

“We love seeing the creativity this grant process generates each year,” said Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “And as we collectively work to invite Rochester residents back downtown following a difficult few years, we know these new events, activities, and programs can be a huge attraction."

ADVERTISEMENT

All events, programs or activities must take place in the 44-block downtown special service district to receive Start-Up Event Grant funding.

Start-Up Event Grant applications are open and due April 15.

Grant guidelines and an application can be found online at DowntownRochesterMN.com/StartUpEventGrant .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERALL-ACCESSNONPROFITS
What to read next
Litter Bit Better
Local
Litter Bit Better effort looking for volunteers
Participation in clean up campaign is one of the ways Rochester residents can improve the city.
March 18, 2022 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
QHNC cave tour 031322.JPG
Local
Five things to do this weekend
Explore the city, explore a cave, or go underground with some church ladies.
March 18, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Preparing for Distance Learning at Riverside Central Elementary
Exclusive
Local
From the classroom to the boardroom, Rochester-area education professionals feel the strain
“I worry about it all the time,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “Right now, we are not seeing ‘the great resignation’ from Rochester Public Schools on the whole, but I hear from staff at all levels that things have never been this hard.”
March 18, 2022 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
Local
Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses strains educators have faced in Rochester
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
March 18, 2022 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher