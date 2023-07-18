Events cause temporary changes for Rochester park-and-ride lots

ROCHESTER — Commuters using Rochester park-and-ride lots will need to make some adjustments as events lead to temporary closures.

The Rochester Community and Technical College park-and-ride lot will be closed on Friday, July 21, for an event.

People who park at RCTC to catch a bus downtown are being encouraged to use park-and-ride lots at Graham Park or Chateau Center, near the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and East Circle Drive.

The Graham Park park-and-ride lot will be closed during the Olmsted County Fair, from July 24 to July 28. Route 560X will not stop at the site during the week, and commuters are being encouraged to use the RCTC lot, which will have extra service to handle increased usage.

More information on Rochester Public Transit’s park-and-ride locations is available at rptride.com .

