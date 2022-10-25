SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Eviction hearings, agreements start for Bob's Trailer Park residents

The company has started the eviction process on eight residents since giving all occupants notice of plans to close the park.

Bobs.JPG
Bob's Trailer Court is located at 1915 Marion Road SE in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 25, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Agreements for the first of a series of potential evictions related to the planned closing of Bob’s Trailer Park were reached Monday.

Three of eight eviction cases filed earlier this month appeared in court hearings Monday, with two agreements reached and another being finalized.

Travis Ohly, who represented Pennsylvania-based TSJ Parks LLC in court, said the first agreement calls for the owner of a recreational vehicle parked at the 1915 Marion Road SE trailer court to move by Nov. 8.

If she moves out on time, the case will be expunged, with the name of the tenant remaining confidential.

Court records show park owners claim $8,442 is owed for rent on the site, which rents for $765 a month.

A second agreement was reached with a former tenant, who has already moved out.

“There are still occupants that are in the premises,” Ohly said, asking County District Court Referee Erin Felten to authorize having the unnamed occupants removed.

Park owners claim $3,221 is owed for the trailer that rents for $795 a month.

A third agreement was slated to be reviewed, but Brian Lipford, an attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, said a technical issue made it impossible for his client to reconnect to the online court hearing after being disconnected.

Felten agreed to let Lipford and Ohly continue to work on the agreement for the tenant, who reportedly owes $5,869 with a $715 monthly rent agreement.

TSJ Parks, which purchased the park for $1.3 million in 2021, filed eight eviction cases in early October after reportedly posting 10-day notices on all trailers in September.

Bob's Trailer Court
Local
Plans to close Bob's Trailer Court leaves questions for residents amid county concerns
The owner of the Southeast Rochester trailer park says he's planning to construct apartments for low-income seniors. TSJ Parks LLC purchased the site for $1.3 million in 2021.
October 03, 2022 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

TSJ Parks partner Scott Kramer said the company has plans to create a 30-unit low-income, senior housing complex at the site once the park is closed. The decision came after the group failed to receive an acceptable bid in an attempt to auction the site.

The site has come under city and county review for allowing people to live in RVs longer than allowed by city ordinance and issues related to upkeep and public safety.

The company has started eviction action for five other park tenants, who reportedly owe a combined $16,740 for five of the 19 trailers that were in the park as of noon Monday. Each tenant was reportedly at least two months behind on monthly payments, according to claims filed by TSJ Parks.

The five other tenants have not been scheduled for a court date.

While the majority of tenants on the site rent trailers, Kramer has said three of the trailers in the park are owned by their occupants, who rent the lot, and state requirements for removing them could take a year to complete.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
