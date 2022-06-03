Exhibit shows 'Why Treaties Matter' in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER — Treaties with American Indian tribes and indigenous nations aren’t irrelevant relics or a list of broken promises.

Treaties between indigenous nations and the U.S. still outline rights for native and non-native people living in Minnesota, said Shannon Geshick, the executive director of the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council.

An interactive exhibit at the History Center of Olmsted County offers a glimpse at the history and continuing applications of treaties with the Indigenous tribes and nations in Minnesota.

The exhibit Why Treaties Matter : Self-Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations opened last week at the History Center of Olmsted County. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, Minnesota Humanities Center and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian. It features 20 panels and videos focusing on the role treaties have played historically and currently in the relationships between indigenous people and people who have settled here.

“Treaties give non-native people the right to live and enjoy their lives on native lands,” said Geshick, who is also a citizen of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those same treaties outline rights native people have had for centuries.

“American Indians retain all of the inherent rights we had before,” Geshick added.

Some of those rights still get challenged. Less than 40 years ago, fishing rights of Ojibwe tribes in Minnesota and Wisconsin were challenged. In January 1983, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued a ruling confirming treaty rights of Lake Superior Ojibwe to hunt, fish and gather on off-reservation lands.

One of the panels shows photographs of a 1990s protest against the Ojibwe rights to hunt fish using spears at the Minnesota State Capitol Building in St. Paul. Caleb Baumgartner, communications coordinator at the History Center of Olmsted County, said those are some of his favorite panels of the exhibit.

Panel displays from the Why Treaties Matter: Self-Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations at the History Center of Olmsted County show relatively recent legal battles of Indigenous people's rights to fish and harvest wild rice. The panel on the left is written in an Ojibwe language. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“The things that really nail it for me are the things that are modern,” he said, adding that the point of the exhibit is to show treaties are relevant today.

Before we tour the exhibit, Baumgartner takes me to a permanent exhibit. A single panel in a display case mentions native people who lived in the region. Around it are artifacts, potsherds, arrowheads and various tools.

Displays like this imply the native people, like the artifacts, are relics long-gone to the region.

The Why Treaties Matter features native voices speaking about themselves. Some of the panels are written in native languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s really important to show these are living cultures,” he said. “It’s their community, it’s their voices telling the stories they want to tell.”

Former collections manager Kevin Whaley started the process to bring the exhibit to Olmsted County last year.

The exhibit has toured the country and has been continually updated and has made hundreds of stops since it was created. It will be at the History Center of Olmsted County through July 22, 2022. Admission to the gallery is free for members, $9 for adults, and $5 for children ages 2 to 12.