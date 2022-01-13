SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Expanded public transit service in Rochester begins Sunday

Rochester Public Transit will restore last routes stopped in its pandemic response and complete the renumbering of routes

bus.jpg
Commuters board a Rochester Public Transit bus March 18, 2020, along Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 13, 2022 11:36 AM
ROCHESTER – Rochester city bus service will see widespread changes Sunday.

Rochester Public Transit is restoring the last of the routes that were suspended at the onset of COVID-19 and completing a long-planned system renumbering.

The changes are expected to improve the availability and efficiency of transit operations by increasing the number of trips by 9.6% systemwide and serving new areas, bringing new transit service to an additional 2,200 Rochester residents.

