Expansion to library tops capital plans in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE — The city of Stewartville is looking at projects both big and small to improve the services and amenities it offers.

On Feb. 11, the city held a special council meeting to go over a handful of projects ranging from an expansion of the city's library to a repurposing of the Stewartville Civic Center and building an upgraded restroom facility at once of the city's parks.

"Since the last census (in 2010), there's been 13% growth in Stewartville," said city administrator Bill Schimmel. "Obviously, there's our own community needs, and when you look at other communities, we all help each other regionally."

Some of that regional help comes in the from of sporting events and entertainment at Bear Cave Park.

Schimmel said the growing popularity of Bear Cave Park includes regional youth and rec-league tournaments, and events at the park's amphitheater, which hosts a summer concert series and the annual Summerfest.

The city had been considering upgrading the restroom facilities at the park, but is now looking at upgrading the project to include restrooms connected to city sewer system. The city also wants to add space for a concession sales and storage space.

The city had set aside $150,000 for the restroom-only upgrade, but adding concessions and storage would likely double the cost, Schimmel said.

A bigger place to read

While the park project is likely to happen this summer, a bigger project could begin in 2023.

Nate Deprey, director of the Stewartville Public Library, said the library board has been working on the issue of expansion — something that was put on hold during the pandemic — but the time has come to improve that facility for the next generation.

The children's area is pictured Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Stewartville Public Library in Stewartville, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"This library is 30 years old, and in that time frame Stewartville has grown, and it looks like it will continue to grow," Deprey said. "We need to build a space for Stewartville now and the Stewartville that's on the way."

The city's population is fast-approaching 7,000 residents, up from about 4,500 in 1990, right before the current 4,112-square-foot library was built.

Deprey said the library board wants any expansion to include a bigger meeting space, particularly a place where students can have private, quiet study space, and room for the library's material collections.

Deprey said he'd like to see the library's space for children's books increase. Currently, that collection is in a space not much bigger than a single-car garage, but it represents 40% of the library's business.

During the Feb. 11 meeting, Deprey said any project could include an expansion of 4,000 square feet or more. Thursday, however, he said the size of the expansion has not been determined.

The Stewartville Public Library is pictured Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Stewartville, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Right now, the city council has instructed the library board to take the concept of expansion and develop a plan while Deprey pursues state grant programs to augment the more than $300,000 in funds on hand for any project.

Deprey said he's confident the board can have a proposal ready for the next state grant period, which would be next February. They'd then have funding in place to begin construction in spring 2023.

Schimmel said some of that funding could come from savings on upgrades needed at the city's civic center.

That facility, which is used for senior citizen programs and rented for private events, is in need of renovations, including a roof repair and HVAC upgrade. However, Schimmel said the city can save some of that money and divert it to other projects.

Meanwhile, the civic center will likely be offered as a redevelopment project for a commercial developer.

The city is considering moving some senior programming to the library. For example, lunches could be paired with a movie, which costs much less for the library to license than the civic center.

"Right now we're figuring out what we can afford," Deprey said. "I feel like we're in a pretty strong position to have a project that's impactful."