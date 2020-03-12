With warmer weather comes new projects for Rochester’s city parks.
Here are a few plans discussed during this week’s Rochester Park Board meeting:
1. The Soldiers Field master plan is getting a new look.
The Rochester Park Board approved a $70,000 contract with Minneapolis-based Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. to update the Soldiers Field Park master plan, which the company helped create through 2014 planning efforts.
The update will include considerations of park changes since 2016, along with potential revisions for the golf course and other facilities. Connections to the proposed Destination Medical Center Discovery Walk and a University of Minnesota Rochester Campus will also be considered.
The work is expected to include public surveys and opportunities for community input.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is also participating in an analysis of golf operations throughout the city, which Director Paul Widman said are expected to run concurrently with work on the park’s master plan update.
2. Silver Lake plans pending
Mike Nigbur, Rochester’s park and forestry division head, said discussion of plans to seek a consultant for a Silver Lake Park master plan will likely be part of the May Park Board meeting.
The 2020 city budget provides $1.9 million for developing a park master plan and renovating the park’s former fire station for new uses.
3. Gamehaven design work continues
Additional design work was authorized this week for Gamehaven Park, which is expected to feature a variety of uses, including natural play areas, a disc-golf course and cross-country skiing trails.
The added $21,460 in design work is expected to provide better details related to snow-making equipment required for grooming trails, Nigbur said.
4. Cook Park dropping the ‘e’
The Park Board unanimously approved restoring Cooke Park’s name to the original John R. Cook Park, which dates back to 1949.
Widman said new signs for the park are expected to cost approximately $5,000 but could be delayed as the city goes through a re-branding effort. He said he expects new signs to be up this summer.
5. Morris Hills Park improvements planned
The 2-acre neighborhood park, which was dedicated to the city in 2011 and 2013, will see $77,000 in improvements.
Work includes the installation of a half basketball court and playground.
6. New park is emerging
Fieldstone Park, a 19-acre neighborhood park dedicated in 2016 and 2019, is the latest park to be planned in the city.
Nearly $70,000 in work was approved this week, which includes the creation of paved paths and concrete sidewalks.
The playground and other site furnishing remain in the design phase.
7. Ward 3 parks are getting new trees.
A $25,000 special projects fund for Rochester’s Ward 3 will provide 144 new trees, which will be planted in a variety of northwest parks.
City Forester Jeff Haberman said details on the plantings are still being finalized.