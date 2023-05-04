Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Experience Rochester plans annual meeting during National Travel and Tourism Week

Tourism will be a key topic for the annual meeting of nonprofits tasked with overseeing Mayo Civic Center and marketing Rochester as a destination.

Experience Rochester logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 11:16 AM

ROCHESTER — Experience Rochester will host its annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Mayo Civic Center.

The theme is “Harnessing the Power of Tourism.”

The program’s featured presenter is Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of Explore Minnesota Tourism, the state’s official tourism agency.

Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center, will share an organizational update and insights related to the nonprofit that oversees the Civic Center and serves as the city's convention and visitors bureau.

The annual meeting takes place during the U.S. Travel Association’s 40th annual National Travel and Tourism week (May 7-13, 2023), which celebrates the U.S. travel community and travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating job opportunities, inspiring new businesses and elevating the quality of life.

Tickets — $50 for an individual and $300 for a table of six — include a plated lunch and are available for purchase at www.experiencerochestermn.com/annualmeeting .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
