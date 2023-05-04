Experience Rochester plans annual meeting during National Travel and Tourism Week

ROCHESTER — Experience Rochester will host its annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Mayo Civic Center.

The theme is “Harnessing the Power of Tourism.”

The program’s featured presenter is Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of Explore Minnesota Tourism, the state’s official tourism agency.

Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center, will share an organizational update and insights related to the nonprofit that oversees the Civic Center and serves as the city's convention and visitors bureau.

The annual meeting takes place during the U.S. Travel Association’s 40th annual National Travel and Tourism week (May 7-13, 2023), which celebrates the U.S. travel community and travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating job opportunities, inspiring new businesses and elevating the quality of life.

Tickets — $50 for an individual and $300 for a table of six — include a plated lunch and are available for purchase at www.experiencerochestermn.com/annualmeeting .

