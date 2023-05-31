Explosion, fire damaged Dover home Tuesday

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An explosion and fire damaged part of a home in Dover Township on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The explosion was reported at 4 p.m. by a woman who came home and saw severe structural damage on her neighbor’s home on the 14000 block of County Road 142 Southeast, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Malinda Hanson said.

The woman’s outside camera footage shows an explosion and fire burst coming out of the north side of the house at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The fire stopped after the initial burst and didn’t burn further, Hanson said.

The Dover Fire Department and Eyota Fire Department responded. The explosion is still under investigation, but Hanson said it’s possible a water heater in the basement exploded and caused the damage.

Parts of the home are not habitable. The homeowner, a 42-year-old man, wasn’t home at the time deputies responded.

ADVERTISEMENT