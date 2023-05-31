99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Explosion, fire damaged Dover home Tuesday

According to a neighbor’s camera footage, the explosion happened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

House Explosion
Emergency personnel respond to reports of a house explosion on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Dover Township.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:13 AM

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An explosion and fire damaged part of a home in Dover Township on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The explosion was reported at 4 p.m. by a woman who came home and saw severe structural damage on her neighbor’s home on the 14000 block of County Road 142 Southeast, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Malinda Hanson said.

The woman’s outside camera footage shows an explosion and fire burst coming out of the north side of the house at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The fire stopped after the initial burst and didn’t burn further, Hanson said.

Find more news important to you

The Dover Fire Department and Eyota Fire Department responded. The explosion is still under investigation, but Hanson said it’s possible a water heater in the basement exploded and caused the damage.

Parts of the home are not habitable. The homeowner, a 42-year-old man, wasn’t home at the time deputies responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Explosion
Emergency personnel respond to reports of a house explosion on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
National Eagle Center Fishing.JPG
Local
Summer fishing program begins June 8 at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha
May 30, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
People's Energy Cooperative logo
Local
Rochester area organizations receive $31,345 from People’s Energy Cooperative grants
May 30, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
St Charles - Winona County map.png
Local
Woman injured in St. Charles crash Tuesday morning
May 30, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet
Prep
Section 1AAA, 1AA girls track-and-field honor rolls
May 31, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
charlieanddempsey.jpg
Community
The champ and the coach: Two American icons convalesce in Rochester in 1930
May 31, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
05-25-23 Track and Field Meet at Kasson-Mantorville
Prep
Section 1AAA, 1AA boys track-and-field honor rolls
May 31, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Your Style - MyKitta Davis
Lifestyle
The Chicago roots of MyKitta Davis have helped inspire her Med City boutique
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban