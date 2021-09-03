Extra enforcement on Southeast Minnesota roads Friday evening

Rushing to get home to start your three-day weekend? Think again.

Law enforcement agencies across Southeast Minnesota will be conducting extra enforcement today, Friday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Dying to Get Home campaign is being led by sheriffs in Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties. The educational and patrol campaign is targeted during this time specifically as a disproportionate number of fatal and serious injury crashes occur during those hours as traffic volumes increase.

“Whether you plan to celebrate Labor Day weekend at the lake, at the cabin, or in the backyard, we want everyone to make it home safely. Traffic crashes and the resulting fatalities and injuries are preventable,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said in a statement. “Speeding is a significant problem statewide. Enforcing that law and all traffic laws for the primary contributors to traffic fatalities, including impaired driving, no seat belts and distraction, is critical to saving lives.”

Already, more than 300 people have died on Minnesota roads this year. In 2020, 122 motorists died in speed-related crashes, according to preliminary data. A total of 394 people died on Minnesota roads in 2020, the most in five years.

Speeding drivers have been an issue across the state. From Jan. 1 to Aug. 26, the Minnesota State Patrol issued 58,074 speeding citations statewide. Included in that number were 833 citations for drivers going 100 mph or more. During that same time frame last year, 52,503 speeding citations were issued and 712 of them were for driving 100 mph or faster.