Eye clinic planned for people experiencing homelessness and unstable housing

ROCHESTER — An eye-care clinic is planned for Saturday to help people experiencing unstable housing and homelessness.

Physicians and students in the Zumbro Valley Medical Society's street medicine initiative will provide free eye exams and specialty care from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Landing MN day center, 426 Third Ave. SE.

The volunteers will prescribe corrective lenses and diagnose common eye-related conditions. Eyeglasses will be provided at no cost.

Following the eye care clinic, the program will provide eye care and glasses through regular drop-in clinics at additional locations and through its street rounds.

The street medicine initiative eye care clinic is funded in part by a Rochester Area Foundation Better Communities grant, and the Changing Life through Lenses program of the Essilor Vision Foundation is providing lenses, frames and lab services at no cost.