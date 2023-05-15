99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Eye clinic planned for people experiencing homelessness and unstable housing

Zumbro Valley Medical Society's street medicine initiative will provide eye exams at The Landing on Saturday, followed by future clinics at other locations.

Zumbro Valley Medical Society logo
Zumbro Valley Medical Society
By Staff reports
Today at 2:14 PM

ROCHESTER — An eye-care clinic is planned for Saturday to help people experiencing unstable housing and homelessness.

Physicians and students in the Zumbro Valley Medical Society's street medicine initiative will provide free eye exams and specialty care from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Landing MN day center, 426 Third Ave. SE.

The volunteers will prescribe corrective lenses and diagnose common eye-related conditions. Eyeglasses will be provided at no cost.

Following the eye care clinic, the program will provide eye care and glasses through regular drop-in clinics at additional locations and through its street rounds.

The street medicine initiative eye care clinic is funded in part by a Rochester Area Foundation Better Communities grant, and the Changing Life through Lenses program of the Essilor Vision Foundation is providing lenses, frames and lab services at no cost.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 14-20, 2023
May 15, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crime Drunk Driving
Local
Rochester bicyclist hit by a suspected impaired driver
May 15, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
Police investigating northwest Rochester shooting Sunday afternoon
May 15, 2023 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Melissa Hortman
Minnesota
House leader floats idea of giving Mayo special treatment on nurses bill
May 15, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Mayo, Century softball
Prep
Century's Morgan Erickson utilizing the lessons from being an umpire into one of the top players in the area
May 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Your Style - Alli Vaith
Lifestyle
'If you dress up, you stand out'
May 15, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
IMG_7354.JPG
Local
Rochester Public School's virtual option, RPS Online, faced unique challenges during recent cyber attack
May 15, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer