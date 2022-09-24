Eyota crash injures 5 on Friday afternoon

EYOTA TOWNSHIP — Five individuals were injured in a Friday afternoon crash between Chester and Eyota in the U.S. Highway 14 construction zone .

Around 1:30 p.m., a 2022 Honda CR-V and 2000 Ford Ranger were traveling east on Highway 14, with the Ford behind the Honda. With the road reduced to one lane, the two vehicles collided when another vehicle in front of the Honda stopped in their lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Omar Aweis Abbas of Rochester, and three passengers 21-year-old Faila Aweis Abbas, 15-year-old Hannah Aweis Abbas and 57-year-old Maryian Mohamed Sheriff had non-life threatening injuries. The passengers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report. The Eyota and Mayo Ambulances also responded to the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 57-year-old Greg Arvid Wright of Kasson, was not injured, and 58-year-old passenger Lisa Marie Luehmann Lane of Rochester had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Saint Marys.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire Department also responded.

Due to the construction, the Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends travel on alternate routes between South Broadway Avenue in Rochester and Chester Road Southeast just west of Eyota. The project is expected to continue through mid-October.