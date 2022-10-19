SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Eyota eyes Bremer Bank building with a new city hall in mind

The Eyota City Council and city staff have discussed a potential purchase offer for the former bank building on Oct. 6. The branch is set to close in mid-December.

Bremer Bank
The Bremer Bank location in Eyota on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
October 19, 2022 12:37 PM
EYOTA — A new city hall building could be on the horizon for Eyota if the city decides to buy the Bremer Bank building on Second Street Soutwest after the bank's Eyota branch closes in December.

The Bremer branch located at 27 Second St. SW in Eyota will close on Dec. 16, 2022, which will leave the city without a physical banking institution.

During a special closed meeting on Oct. 6, 2022, the Eyota City Council, Mayor Tony Nelson and other city staff had "very preliminary discussions" about purchasing the building, according to the meeting minutes. The council held another closed session during its regular meeting on Oct. 13 and unanimously decided to send Bremer Bank a letter of intent, said council member Tyrel Clark.

The council agreed that if the city acquired the building, it would be used as a city hall. A purchase offer price was discussed, but not disclosed in the Oct. 6 minutes.

The current Eyota City Hall is located at 38 S. Front St.

"As a council person and a person in the city, I would prefer the bank always remain a bank," said Clark. "But if that's not a possibility, it's a really good building. ... It's a newer building than our city hall and a lot larger. Actually, our current city hall is a former bank, so it would be fitting if the new former bank became a city hall again."

While the Eyota Economic Development Authority is looking for another bank or credit union to establish an Eyota branch, it likely wouldn't set up shop in the Bremer building. The Oct. 6 meeting minutes note that it is "being assumed that Bremer will include in any purchase agreement that another bank cannot occupy the building for a specific amount of time." The building might not be a good fit for a new banking tenant, either, Clark said.

"The new banks being built don't necessarily look like the old banks that exist," Clark said, adding that there are a number of banks that have already expressed interest in Eyota.

Council member Ray Schuchard said he is undecided on buying the building.

"I'm at the point where this is fairly new, fairly quick and I don't want to rush into it," Schuchard said. "And I just want to get all the information I need before I made a good decision."

Bremer Bank
Business
Bremer Bank branch to leave Eyota this year, leaving community without a physical bank
The departure means Eyota businesses and residents will have to travel to Rochester or St. Charles for in-person banking.
September 29, 2022 08:38 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

The city has had the idea of moving into a new city hall on the back burner for a few years, said Schuchard.

"We could use a little more room," he said. "It's nothing that's been pushed to the front of the agenda by no means, just talked in the past."

If Bremer shows interest in the city's offer, many more discussions will happen before a purchase, said Clark.

"The public will have a chance to weigh in," he said. "We would be paying for it with financing, and part of financing is having hearings with the public to make sure that there is support in the community for this."

