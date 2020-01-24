EYOTA — The city of Eyota is looking to the future.
On Wednesday night, the city's economic development authority, planning commission and city council gathered to listen to a pair of proposals that could help reshape the city.
Jamie Judisch, vice president of Judisch and Judisch Enterprises, talked to the three boards about a potential housing development to be constructed between Carolann Street Northwest and the railroad tracks, just west of downtown Eyota.
"We're trying to provide a more affordable product," Judisch said.
Likely what that means in Eyota is a 36-unit multifamily dwelling with one- or two-bedroom apartments that are affordable for individuals earning somewhere near $40,000 a year or couples earning slightly less than $80,000 a year.
Judisch and Judisch built a similar complex in Pine Island that has sold well, Judisch said. However, part of the success of that project came from a tax-increment finance district for the property through the city to help reduce the costs, which in turn helped the developers keep rents affordable.
Judisch said the definition of "affordable housing" can be vague and vary from person to person, but as a developer, he's looking at average medium income for Olmsted County. That number, he said, puts renters too high for subsidies but often puts them at a price point below most rents available on the market.
Eyota officials heard about a project that would start with an apartment complex and, possibly, some duplexes, then add a second or third phase with some single-family-home lots.
All of this, Judisch said, including phase one, is very preliminary. However, as a developer, it has become more and more difficult to find available and affordable lots that have access to utilities infrastructure. The land in Eyota, which is currently agricultural land, has sewer running under the property and is adjacent to water and electricity.
An early estimate of the cost, he said, is roughly $4.5 million, though that could change based on the scope of the project and other factors such as cost of materials.
"We believe that there is a big need for it," Judisch said. "It's very expensive to build right now. It's hard to bring housing on for affordable prices."
The land being looked at in Eyota is directly north of the stormwater retention wetland being developed by the city, and the city engineer noted that part of that land tends to flood in large flooding events, something that both Planning Commission member Susan Spafford and City Council member John Chesney said brought them some concern.
Judisch said construction would take place on the higher ground closer to Carolann Street, and the plan would be to avoid any basement or underground parking like the developer has used at other projects in Pine Island and Rochester. For parking, the plan would be to pave a surface lot and include garages, he said.
If a project that makes financial sense and meets a housing need can be developed, Judisch said ideally they'd be able to break ground in late summer or early autumn with a timeline of 10 months from the start of construction to getting their certificate of occupancy.
"We want to work with (the city) because we want it to be a win-win," Judisch said.
Near the end of the meeting, he asked members of the three councils whether the general outline of a plan sounded feasible or whether the developer should move on to the next town and next option.
"Me, personally, I want to work with you and see this happen," said City Council member Bryan Cornell.
The boards also heard from Eyota EDA Director Cathy Enerson, who said a potential industrial development on the west side of Minnesota Highway 42 about a half-mile south of U.S. Highway 14 is requesting the city's assistance in obtaining a right-turn lane directly opposite Whetstone Place Northwest.
Enerson said a company has been exploring a 28-acre piece of land — 14 buildable acres — along Highway 42.
The right-turn lane would be to reduce traffic congestion for trucks turning into the site.
Both Mayor Tony Nelson and City Council member Ray Schuchard questioned why the city would need to get involved with a right-turn lane. Schuchard also asked why there would not be a corresponding left-turn lane into the site.
Enerson said because the turn lane comes from a state highway, the city would need to work with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to obtain rights to construct the lane if the development were to occur.