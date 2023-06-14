Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Eyota man arrested after causing three-car crash

Deputies said the driver of the third car appeared to be under the influence.

joshua wigham
Joshua Wigham.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man was arrested after causing a three-car accident Tuesday.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a multiple vehicle accident call Tuesday, June 13 at 4:20 p.m. on the 7900 block of College View Road East, east of Rochester.

Capt. Tim Parkin said animals were in the roadway and the first two cars slowed down. The third car rear ended the second, which was pushed into the first car.

Deputies said the driver of the third car appeared to be under the influence. Joshua Wigham, 33 of Eyota, was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. He was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center after being checked for injuries at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys.

The driver of the second car, a 57-year-old woman, was transported with injuries to Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Marys.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
