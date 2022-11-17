Eyota man dead after apparent drug overdose

EYOTA – A 65-year-old Eyota man died following a drug overdose.

Olmsted County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a medical call in the 100 block of Madison Avenue Northwest at 8:48 p.m., according to Capt. James Schueller.

Deputies arrived on scene where bystanders were performing life-saving efforts. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services was also on scene and had administered Narcan.

Ultimately, Schueller said the efforts were unsuccessful and the 65-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Schueller said there was evidence of drug use at the scene and that an overdose is the likely cause of death.