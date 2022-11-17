SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, November 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Eyota man dead after apparent drug overdose

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence in Eyota, where life-saving measures were being performed on the man.

Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 17, 2022 10:36 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EYOTA – A 65-year-old Eyota man died following a drug overdose.

Olmsted County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a medical call in the 100 block of Madison Avenue Northwest at 8:48 p.m., according to Capt. James Schueller.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 17, 2022 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Rushford man injured after van slid off interstate into ditch near Eyota
The 34-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
November 17, 2022 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_1167.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Peace Plaza to host FIFA World Cup viewing party next month for downtown Rochester
Fans of the FIFA World Cup will have a go-to place to watch the games for free in Rochester as the Downtown Alliance plans to show games from Dec. 9-18 in Peace Plaza.
November 17, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

Deputies arrived on scene where bystanders were performing life-saving efforts. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services was also on scene and had administered Narcan.

Ultimately, Schueller said the efforts were unsuccessful and the 65-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Schueller said there was evidence of drug use at the scene and that an overdose is the likely cause of death.

Related Topics: DOVER-EYOTAPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Local investor gets into movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 17, 2022 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
young man smoking
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic expert highlights it's never 'too late' to quit smoking
“I’m trying to work myself out of a job,” Hays said in a Wednesday briefing the day before the annual American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.
November 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20221116_152427.jpg
Business
Local investor gets into the movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester on Nov. 10, 2022.
November 16, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
NAACP logo
Local
Rochester NAACP hosts banquet celebrating Black businesses Nov. 19
The event, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Rochester Art Center, will feature Black business owners, including learning about businesses in Rochester and meeting owners at the event.
November 16, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports