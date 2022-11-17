Eyota man dead after apparent drug overdose
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence in Eyota, where life-saving measures were being performed on the man.
We are part of The Trust Project.
EYOTA – A 65-year-old Eyota man died following a drug overdose.
Olmsted County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a medical call in the 100 block of Madison Avenue Northwest at 8:48 p.m., according to Capt. James Schueller.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The 34-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
Fans of the FIFA World Cup will have a go-to place to watch the games for free in Rochester as the Downtown Alliance plans to show games from Dec. 9-18 in Peace Plaza.
Deputies arrived on scene where bystanders were performing life-saving efforts. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services was also on scene and had administered Narcan.
Ultimately, Schueller said the efforts were unsuccessful and the 65-year-old man was pronounced dead.
Schueller said there was evidence of drug use at the scene and that an overdose is the likely cause of death.
Today's Headlines: Local investor gets into movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
“I’m trying to work myself out of a job,” Hays said in a Wednesday briefing the day before the annual American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester on Nov. 10, 2022.
The event, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Rochester Art Center, will feature Black business owners, including learning about businesses in Rochester and meeting owners at the event.