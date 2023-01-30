Eyota will send Bremer Bank decision to voters

EYOTA — The Eyota City Council voted Thursday to pursue Capital Improvement Plan bonding to finance the city's purchase of the Bremer Bank building. This means voters will weigh in on the plan through a special election later this year.

The Bremer Bank branch, located at 27 Second St. SW, closed its doors on Dec. 16, 2022. While Mayor Tyrel Clark said some Bremer Bank loan officers are still working in the building as Bremer's St. Charles branch undergoes renovations, the town of 2,015 will not have a physical banking institution until Foresight Bank can establish a branch there later this year.

Clark said the city will ask voters to approve a $400,000 municipal bond during the May 9 special election.

"That includes the purchase price and moving and updating costs," said Clark.

Every council member wanted to pursue the purchase, Clark said, so they considered three options during Thursday's meeting: finding cash to purchase the building directly, have the Eyota Economic Development Authority buy the building and lease it to the city, or finance the purchase through bonding.

"The council elected that they thought it should be a democratic decision going to the public to decide," Clark said.

Details on the ballot question and what the tax impact of the bond will be are yet to be determined.

"We will get that information out as far as tax impacts on, you know, a $200,000 house or a $300,000 house," Clark said. "As time goes on, we'll send out more information to make sure everybody's educated about it as much as we are."

After Bremer Bank made the call in September to close its Eyota branch, city leaders started to consider buying the building with the intent of making it a new city hall . Clark said if the city is able to sell its current city hall building — located at 38 S. Front St. — after the Bremer purchase, that profit would help pay off the bond.

There's another way to bring down the $400,000 price tag, Clark added.

"We actually have a deal worked out with the bond (where) for the first year, one fiduciary will hold it, and then after that year, we're able to refinance it using a government program that, after that first year, it would be a 0% interest," Clark said. "It's kind of complicated — the long-term impact is it could be quite a bit smaller than that $400,000."