Faced with conflicting data, Rochester Public Schools moves start times up by 10-minute stopgap

ROCHESTER — Rather than finding the perfect solution to the issue of school start times, Rochester Public Schools found a stopgap instead: a 10-minute stopgap.

During Tuesday's School Board meeting, Superintendent Kent Pekel informed the school board that he recommended moving up start times for the coming year by a mere 10 minutes since there's not enough time to find a solution the majority of the district's stakeholders want.

"I think a lot of people were hoping for a really clear sense of direction, not just from our community but from the financial analysis and the other analysis we've done," Pekel said after giving a presentation on the results of a survey. "The recommendation I'm about to share is one that I'm not entirely satisfied with because it doesn't solve the problem; it takes some steps in that direction."

The current start times are 8:20 a.m. for middle school and high school students and 9:35 a.m. for elementary school students. Those times were implemented in January 2021. Meant to provide older students with more morning rest, the change prompted nearly universal rejection from the elementary school community.

Since then, the school board and the district's administration has been trying to find an alternate solution. They recently proposed changing the start times again so that middle school and high school students would start at 9:15 a.m. and elementary school students would begin at 8 a.m.

However, Tuesday's meeting showed there was not necessarily a clear consensus on those alternative start times either.

Century High School junior Joseph Brunholzl spoke about the issue during the public comment section. He said the alternative start times would cause issues for student athletes and parents who would need to find child care, among other issues as well.

"We believe it will end up hurting the students more than it will help," he said. "That will be 30 minutes later that students are getting home, 30 minutes later that students are eating, 30 minutes later that students are working on homework. And that's 30 minutes less with family which will negatively affect students' mental health."

Pekel also presented the results from a survey the district conducted on the proposed alternate start times. When asked if their student would be more alert if school started at the alternative start times, 28% of parents "strongly agreed" and 32% "strongly disagreed."

When asked if RPS should adopt the alternative start and end times, 41% of staff members "strongly agreed" and 31% of staff members "strongly disagreed."

One data point did seem strongly decisive, echoing the comments Brunholzl made. When asked if RPS should adopt the alternative start and end times, 68% of secondary students "strongly disagreed" and 14% "disagreed" while only 7% "strongly agreed" and only 4% "agreed."

Although the district could design another set of alternative start times to propose, Pekel said it is too late to do so before the start of school next fall.

Because of the district's limited number of buses and bus drivers, it is not able to drop off elementary students and secondary students at the same time.

Board member Melissa Amundsen asked if it would be better just to stick with the existing start times rather than move them by a mere 10 minutes. In response, Pekel said moving the start times — even if by just a small amount — is a way to show the district is still working on the problem.

"I think it recognizes what we heard from them as important," Pekel said about the educators. "Hopefully there is some sense that not only were they heard, but within constrained resources we took some action."