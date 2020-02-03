By the books, the Rochester Civic Theatre shows a reversal in a net financial loss last year.
The theater shows a net income of $97,000 so far in the fiscal year ending in July, following a net loss of about $461,000 last fiscal year.
However, financial reports without line items for specific expenditures, including facility maintenance and a recently disclosed $300,000 loan last fall, have city administrators raising concerns about the theater company's financial situation.
Have the theater's financial fortunes reversed?
“Conservatively, looking at the books, I find it hard to support that narrative,” said Nick Campion, a city council member who sits on the city’s Outside Agency Oversight Committee.
The nonprofit theater operation receives city funding each year in part to maintain the building it occupies. The oversight committee is working to put greater scrutiny on how that maintenance money is accounted for and spent.
“A new model for performing arts services may need to be evaluated for the space currently exclusively leased to the Civic Theatre,” states a report to the committee, which is comprised of City Council members Campion, Shaun Palmer and Patrick Keane.
When the committee met in October, for the first time in nearly a year, members raised questions regarding the $200,000 provided to the Civic Theatre in connection to its operations in the city-owned facility.
At the time, members suggested that the city could require all organizations using city facilities to submit two separate funding requests — one for building needs and another for requested programming support.
The committee will meet with Civic Theatre representatives at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 104 of City Hall.
Materials provided to the city ahead of the meeting point to financial concerns in the nonprofit operation, which recently saw the resignation of executive director, Kevin Miller.
Miller’s departure came about two weeks after the theater was notified that it will not be eligible for state funds through the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board or any other regional arts council this year, due to a delay in returning $10,000 in unspent grant funds from 2019.
A letter sent to Miller dated Jan. 8 indicates that it took the theater more than four months to return $10,000 in funding after the theater informed the arts council that a planned project did not take place.
Last year’s net loss came during a period in which the theater paid approximately $500,000 for staffing, which included hiring professional directors and actors.
In a report sent to the city committee, the theater cites educational opportunities related to hiring professionally trained directors and actors, as well as the opportunity to expand performance offerings to the community.
It also estimates that the theater provides a $1.9 million economic impact to the community, while also working with community partners to host performances, forums and other events throughout the year.
In addition to income statements, the theater provides a balance sheet for January, which indicates its liabilities outweigh its assets by nearly $105,000.