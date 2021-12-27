SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Fairview Apartments gets new look

Originally the county poor farm house, the building was moved to its current spot in 1947.

Harvey Hank Friederichs.JPG
Brother Hank Friederichs, left, and Harvey Friederichs are renovating the Fairview Apartments Building, 108 16th St. SE. The building was originally the Olmsted County Poor Farm house built in 1897 and was moved to its current location in 1947.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 27, 2021 07:12 AM
Andy Friederichs knows when an old building has good bones.

Friedrichs and his wife Kari have overseen renovations of five historic buildings, including the Parker Hotel building and the Beacon, through their company Resident Property Management.

The three-story Fairview Apartments Building, 108 16th St. SE, built in 1897, is a “solid” building, Andy notes as he walks through the corridors.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who knows the history of the building.

The building was originally the farmhouse on the site of the Olmsted County Poor Farm. The structure was already 50 years old when it was lifted from its foundation at about the intersection of 20th Street and 11th Avenue Southeast in 1947 and moved to its current location south of the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

Olmsted County Poor House postcard 1911.JPG
A 1911 postcard depicting the Olmsted County Poor Farm house.
Contributed photo

The couplehad their eyes on acquiring and renovating the property for about six years, Friederichs said. When it became available for sale, the timing didn’t work in their favor.

“We were in the middle of working on the Workshop,” Andy said, referring to the former Reid and Murdoch & Co. building at 1232 Third Ave. SE, built in the early 1930s.

“We had too much on our plates at that time,” he said.

Instead, the couple’s sons Hank and Harvey purchased the building. Their parents agreed to fund renovating it and then manage the rental property after the project is complete. The two run their own contracting companies and have helped renovate some of the other buildings their parents have purchased.

Andy said he’s content to take an advisory role for this project.

Harvey established Rochester Painting Co. and Hank, Synergy Commercial Co. Both are on site supervising work.

“This isn’t new to us,” Harvey said. “But it’s the first time it’s our building, which makes it exciting.”

The project entails painting, renovating and refurbishing the 24 apartments in the building. The kitchens and bathrooms will receive all new fixtures. The walls will be repainted and repaired.

“There’s a lot of this,” Andy said, pointing to a wood and spackle patch job on one of the lath and plaster walls. “Nothing has been done with these apartments for years.”

The layout of the building will stay the same. Moving or removing walls gets complicated with a structure that’s more than a century old.

“You need to have a team of engineers look at everything you do,” Andy said.

That kind of work also takes another level of permitting, he added.

A central basement boiler will provide the building with steam heat. All utilities, including internet, will be included in rent, which Andy said would likely range somewhere between $600 to $1,000 per month depending on the unit.

Although the building is solid and about 125 years old, there isn’t any ornate woodwork or fixtures to highlight.

“There probably wasn’t anything like that when they built it,” Andy said. “Afterall, it was the house on the poor farm.”

That doesn’t mean the building and apartments don’t have personality. Each one has a slightly different floor plan and layout. The steam heat radiators are situated in different areas in each. On the third floor, the ceiling angles downward to the top of the windows that were originally built as protruding dormer windows.

“We like the old stuff and the old look,” he said. “Even if it’s a tad crude, it’s still kind of neat because they don’t build it like that anymore.”

Fairview interior third floor.JPG
1/3: A third-floor apartment under renovation in the Fairview Apartment Building, 108 16th Street SE, pictured Monday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Fairview interior bathroom.JPG
2/3: A bathroom under renovation in the Fairview Apartment Building, 108 16th Street SE, pictured Monday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Fairview interior first floor.JPG
3/3: A first-floor apartment under renovation in the Fairview Apartment Building, 108 16th Street SE, pictured Monday, Dec. 21, 2021.

