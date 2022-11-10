Faith Community Expo hosted in Rochester on Nov. 17

ROCHESTER — The National Community Resource Center is hosting a Faith Community Expo from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The afternoon offers resources to connect people in need with organizations, agencies and friends who can help. Rochester Public Schools, Rochester Community Technical College, faith community leaders, Somali community leaders, emergency services personnel, Olmsted County Human Services, business owners, department leaders and elected officials will have booths at the event.

The event is at the Best-Western Empire Event Center, 1527 16th St. SW.

The first hour, from 1 to 2 p.m., features special guest meet and greets, including RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel, RCTC president Jeff Boyd and a Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge client. Resource vendors are open from 2 to 5 p.m. with a closing ice cream social starting at 4 p.m. with free Flapdoodles.

For more information, visit ncommunityrc.org.