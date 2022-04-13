Faith Focus

The Spring Senior Festival and Hymn Sing will be held at Faith Community Church in West Concord, Minn., at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022. All seniors are invited to come and enjoy singing favorite hymns.

The Senior Festival will be livestreamed on Facebook: WC Faith Community Church. Refreshments will be available following the program. Everyone is welcome.

Faith Community Church is located at 305 State St. N. (Minnesota Highway 56) in West Concord. The facility is handicap accessible. This is a free event. For more information, call the church at 507-527-2245.

