News | Local

Faith Focus

Spring Senior Festival set for West Concord church

By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 13, 2022 04:07 PM
The Spring Senior Festival and Hymn Sing will be held at Faith Community Church in West Concord, Minn., at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022. All seniors are invited to come and enjoy singing favorite hymns.

The Senior Festival will be livestreamed on Facebook: WC Faith Community Church. Refreshments will be available following the program. Everyone is welcome.

Faith Community Church is located at 305 State St. N. (Minnesota Highway 56) in West Concord. The facility is handicap accessible. This is a free event. For more information, call the church at 507-527-2245.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

