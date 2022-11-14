Fake job offer scam costs Byron woman nearly $4k

BYRON — A 38-year-old Byron woman was scammed out of $3,700 after sending money to a fake job offer found in LinkedIn, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman.

According to Rossman,

The woman believed she had been hired by Exactech, a Florida medical device company, for a work from home position. She learned this was a scam after the company sent her checks totaling $4,500 and asked her to send the company $2,000 on the Zelle application and a $1,700 American Express gift card for supplies.

The woman learned the checks sent to her were fake after they were deposited.

Law enforcement contacted the company which said it did not employ the person the woman spoke to and were aware of this scam, which had been going on for months.

