We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fall Harvest Celebration, Lunchbox History events will mark Mower County Historical Society's 75th year

The Mower County Historical Society has two big events in store for its 75th anniversary: the annual Fall Harvest Celebration and a Lunchbox History presentation.

08bae93f488ec79896de3da6143210c4.jpg
Mower County Historical Society
By Staff reports
September 15, 2022 03:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Mower County Historical Society will hold two events next week to commemorate local history.

On Thursday, Sept. 22 at noon, MCHS executive director Randal Forster and curator Jaimie Timm will host a Lunchbox History event in the Pioneer Building at the Mower County Fairgrounds. The two will present significant Mower County historical artifacts and give a presentation on the society's 75th anniversary. The event is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunches.

Also Read
Run for Lebanon 5k 01.JPG
Local
Rochester students organize 'Run for Ukraine' this Sunday
Registration funds will support the International Committee of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis for the health and safety of Ukrainian people.
September 15, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A poster for Latino Fest 2022 in Rochester.
Local
Latino Fest celebrates art, food, culture and dance Oct. 1 in Rochester
The free, all-day event will feature family activities from noon to 4 p.m. and music, dance and food from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW.
September 15, 2022 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The society will also hold its annual Fall Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fundraising event will feature live music, antique car rides, horse-drawn wagon rides, a pumpkin wagon, bake sale and other food and beverages for purchase. The society's historical installations, like the 1004 Steam Engine and Log Cabin, will be open during the celebration. The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted.

Related Topics: AUSTINHISTORYEVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Local
Work continues to shift DFO Community Corrections to two-county operation
Fillmore County's plan to leave three-county cooperative effort leads to probation and administrative staffing reductions for rest of the year.
September 15, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate email
The notice to families did not indicate how many students received the email.
September 15, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Zumbro Education District
Local
After years of fitting into spare corners, Zumbro Education District settles into a new home
The schools making up the Zumbro Education District include Blooming Prairie, Byron, Stewartville, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, and Triton. Until recently, Pine Island was a member district of ZED as well.
September 15, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
1 injured following Highway 14 median crash
The driver was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
September 15, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell