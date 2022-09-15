Fall Harvest Celebration, Lunchbox History events will mark Mower County Historical Society's 75th year

AUSTIN — To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Mower County Historical Society will hold two events next week to commemorate local history.

On Thursday, Sept. 22 at noon, MCHS executive director Randal Forster and curator Jaimie Timm will host a Lunchbox History event in the Pioneer Building at the Mower County Fairgrounds. The two will present significant Mower County historical artifacts and give a presentation on the society's 75th anniversary. The event is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunches.

The society will also hold its annual Fall Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fundraising event will feature live music, antique car rides, horse-drawn wagon rides, a pumpkin wagon, bake sale and other food and beverages for purchase. The society's historical installations, like the 1004 Steam Engine and Log Cabin, will be open during the celebration. The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted.