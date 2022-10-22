SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Fall in full bloom at the Rochester Farmers Market

In the last two weekends before the market heads indoors in November, fall items were on display for many vendors at the Rochester Farmers Market.

Mums from Joel's Greenhouse in Pine Island for sale at the Rochester Farmers Market Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 22, 2022 01:12 PM
ROCHESTER — Kelly Davidson’s booth at the Rochester Farmers Market had all the fall things on display: pumpkins and gourds lined the tables and ground for market goers to purchase, along with more canned goods than previous months.

Davidson, from Prosper Valley Farm in Wykoff, switches over from summer vegetables to fall-friendly varieties around Labor Day in September.

As the market prepares to go indoors the first weekend of November, Davidson’s selection will transform again and include more eggs, dried lavender and other dried herbs, dried peppers and red twigs.

“I start those before Thanksgiving so people can do their porch pots,” she said.

As Christmas approaches, Davidson will also have cut evergreen branches, “but I wait until a couple of weeks before Christmas on the evergreens so they don’t dry out,” Davidson said.

Speaking of plants, the ever-popular mums were big sellers for Jason and the Joel’s Greenhouse team this fall. The mums appear by late September at the market.

About 80 mums were for sale Saturday. By 10 a.m., about 15 remained.

Mums are resilient flowers, Jason said.

“They can do anything above 30 degrees,” he said, “so they're a little winter hardy. They can take a light frost.”

Fall produce from Prosper Valley Farm in Wykoff at the Rochester Farmers Market Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Don’t worry, the baked goods aren’t going anywhere when the market goes indoors for the winter.

In fact, Omar’s Kitchen’s baked goods could arguably be even better than they are now, as we approach the holiday season.

As the weather has cooled this month, Lori and Alexa Feyen have been able to bring items that have to be stored at a specific temperature, like pumpkin and Italian cream pies, which seemed to be Saturday’s best sellers.

The Feyens have sold at the market for 20 years and bake crowd favorites like cranberry wild rice bread, caramel pecan rolls and cinnamon rolls, cookies and spinach feta scones.

“We do big cookie trays and stuff the whole month of December,” Alexa said.

“We do a lot of winter, a lot of Christmas baking,” Lori added. “We also do deliveries for Christmas or for Thanksgiving. And we do a Thanksgiving drop off the night before Thanksgiving.”

The Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and gravy, seven sides and your choice of pie.

Caramel pecan rolls and cinnamon rolls from Omar's Kitchen at the Rochester Farmers Market Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
