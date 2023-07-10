Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Falling tree injures Chatfield man Saturday morning

Two people in separate incidents were injured last week after a tree they were cutting down fell on them.

Ambulance stock photo
Ambulance
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:29 AM

CHATFIELD — A 58-year-old Chatfield man became the second person injured by a falling tree last week in the Rochester area, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

The man was in a wooded area removing trees with machinery in Orion, a township just northwest of Chatfield along Highway 52.

When the man exited his vehicle, a tree fell on him. He was transported with potentially serious injuries by Chatfield Ambulance to a clearing where he was able to be airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
