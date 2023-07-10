Falling tree injures Chatfield man Saturday morning

CHATFIELD — A 58-year-old Chatfield man became the second person injured by a falling tree last week in the Rochester area, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

The man was in a wooded area removing trees with machinery in Orion, a township just northwest of Chatfield along Highway 52.

When the man exited his vehicle, a tree fell on him. He was transported with potentially serious injuries by Chatfield Ambulance to a clearing where he was able to be airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.