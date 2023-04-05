Family and friends search for missing Winona woman

WINONA, Minn. — Family, friends and law enforcement are continuing their efforts to locate a 26-year-old Winona woman. Madeline Jane Kingsbury was last seen March 31, 2023.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding Kingsbury in the eastern part of Fillmore County.

"We are asking residents in this area to check their properties, including any video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras etc. for a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country van, signs of a disturbance, or any other suspicious activity. The timeframe in question would be from approximately 8am on 3/31 through 4pm on 4/1/23," Fillmore County Sheriff John DeDeorge said in a statement.

Law enforcement is focusing on Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township, and eastern Amherst Township

Family and friends are working on reaching out to locals and organizing search parties, according to The Search for Maddi Facebook group. People who are able to help with search efforts are encouraged to reach out.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for us and we need organization, privacy, and peace," Kingsbury's sister posted in the group.

The group organized two searches Wednesday morning in Mabel and Rushford. They have also started to reach out to clubs and groups in the area that have more experience with the terrain.

Kingsbury was last seen at her Winona home and was supposed to show up for work the morning of March 31 but didn't, according to a statement from the Winona Police Department. Several calls and messages from family and friends went unanswered and she did not show up to pick her two children up from day care.

WPD is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. at Winona City Hall regarding the search for Kingsbury.

If you notice anything suspicious, please contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at ​507-765-3874 (Option1).

Madeline Jane Kingsbury. Contributed / Winona Police Department

If you have searched a particular area, please email the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at search@co.fillmore.mn.us and describe the specific area and method that you used to search.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers ( winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530).