Family displaced in Red Wing house fire early Monday morning

RED WING — High winds contributed to the fast spread of a residential fire that displaced a family Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, on the 2400 block of Sunny Meadow Lane.

Fire crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked for over an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.

The residence sustained significant fire damage to the entire structure. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is working with the family to provide temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Excel Energy Gas, and Electric, Lake City Fire Department and Ellsworth Fire Department assisted with the incident.

