SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Family displaced in Red Wing house fire early Monday morning

High winds are being blamed for the quick spread of a fire Monday morning in Red Wing.

Structure fire graphic logo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 24, 2022 08:51 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — High winds contributed to the fast spread of a residential fire that displaced a family Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, on the 2400 block of Sunny Meadow Lane.

Fire crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked for over an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 24, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
3 overdoses reported Friday night in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department responded to three separate reported overdoses Friday night.
October 24, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The residence sustained significant fire damage to the entire structure. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is working with the family to provide temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Excel Energy Gas, and Electric, Lake City Fire Department and Ellsworth Fire Department assisted with the incident.

Related Topics: FIRESPUBLIC SAFETYRED WING-WELCH
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester house fire Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
Local
Rochester family alerted by smoke detectors early Monday, house lost in blaze
A family of four has been displaced due the fire, which threatened neighboring homes.
October 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Whitewater State Park Naturalists
Local
Whitewater State Park naturalists make nature, science accessible
As bridges between scientific research and the public, interpretive naturalists at Whitewater State Park aim to inspire and entertain through educational programs.
October 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Stroh family set to open DIY-style Chaotic Good Brewing in Kasson
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 24, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
motor condos
Business
Condos for cars now available in Rochester
Roadhouse Motor Cars is open and ready to give car owners a new storage — and entertainment — option.
October 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe