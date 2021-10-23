SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Family escapes Saturday morning blaze that destroys Pine Island home

Smoke detectors alerted household to fire

By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 23, 2021 08:02 AM
PINE ISLAND -- The cause of a Saturday morning that destroyed a Pine Island home fire remains under investigation.

The Pine Island Fire Department responded about 1:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of a house fire on the 400 block of Fourth Street Southwest.

When fire crews arrived, the discovered fire and heavy smoke coming from the home's first- and second-story windows.

A department statement said the homeowners reported waking to the sound of smoke alarms, and family members were able to escape without injury.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene, and the home and its contents are considered a total loss.

Also on scene was the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Xcel Energy, and the American Red Cross.

