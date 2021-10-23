Family escapes Saturday morning blaze that destroys Pine Island home

PINE ISLAND -- The cause of a Saturday morning that destroyed a Pine Island home fire remains under investigation.

The Pine Island Fire Department responded about 1:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of a house fire on the 400 block of Fourth Street Southwest.

When fire crews arrived, the discovered fire and heavy smoke coming from the home's first- and second-story windows.

A department statement said the homeowners reported waking to the sound of smoke alarms, and family members were able to escape without injury.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene, and the home and its contents are considered a total loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on scene was the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Xcel Energy, and the American Red Cross.