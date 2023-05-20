Family Fun Day a passion project for Rochester mom

ROCHESTER — Michele Ensign and her son went through the autism diagnosis process six years ago, when her son was between the ages of two and three. She described it as a “very overwhelming process,” because of the emotions involved.

It was also overwhelming to figure out what services her son would need, where to go and how to help him.

Ensign came up with a solution: create a local guide for families that gives a list of available resources.

The push also came in the form of a school assignment last spring. Ensign is close to completing two master’s degrees from the University of North Dakota, one in applied behavior analysis and the other in autism spectrum disorders. Ensign took that assignment and made it a reality in Rochester, creating the Autism Resource Guide.

“Not every family has the access and resources to be able to spend the time and energy that I have to be able to find all the stuff that's available for my son,” she said. “I decided that I was going to create a resource guide and have that be my little side thing that I do for the community.”

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, Ensign and the Autism Resource Guide hosted its first Family Fun Day, a sensory sensitive event for families. Around 60 activities were planned and included bubbles, soccer, sensory bins, foam pits, HyperSpace Starcade and a petting zoo.

“Some things, like petting a horse, can be relaxing for someone, and it can be stressful for someone else because it's tactile. It's too much for them. We actually had far more ideas on the list for people to pick from, because there's so many different things that work for some that don't work for others,” Ensign said. “We just tried to come up with a good smattering of all the different kinds so that everyone has something that they can appreciate or enjoy or that they need for sensory regulation at that moment. When you realize all the different ranges of sensory and ages and abilities, it's hard to narrow it down to 60, to be honest.”

The event was funded in part by a Rochester Downtown Alliance Start-up Event Grant that Ensign applied for after she was contacted by Destination Medical Center about hosting a sensory friendly event.

The response to Family Fun Day was overwhelmingly positive, but the nerves of hosting an event for the first time were still there. Still, Ensign figured that the event would be well received.

Lydia Moll, 2, of Rochester, right, and her brother Isaac Moll, 4, play in a foam pit during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I am doing my best to create what I wish would have existed for me taking care of my son,” she said.

In addition to Family Fun Day and the resource guide, Ensign also hosted an autism resource conference last September. It was a gathering of families and service providers to educate attendees on topics surrounding autism and discover resources to help. The second conference is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Empire Event Center.

“(The goal was to) not just say, here's a packet, here are the resources and toss it to them,” she said. “But to bring the attorney down that specializes in special needs advocacy. Bring the speech therapist that specializes in autism, so that parents can learn this stuff.”

And there’s a fourth area Ensign is working to venture into: setting up educational resources on Autism Resource Guide’s website, as a way for parents and caregivers to find answers to any questions they may have.

It’s all in an effort for Ensign to assist parents and caregivers in a way that she wished she was six years ago.

“I know that this is the direction and the way that my life has been led for me to be able to help people, and that all of this stuff is falling into my lap for this to be the way that I help people,” she said. “I'm just allowing it to take me where I'm being directed to go with it.”

Max Eickman, 4, of Rochester, and his dad Kyle, feed a pony at the petting zoo sponsored by Red Barn Learning Farm during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Organizer Michele Ensign, center left, helps point vendors in the right direction during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Skylar Ingersoll, 11, of Rochester, plays soccer with Med City FC's Matt Roberts during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The bubble pit during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The petting zoo sponsored by Red Barn Learning Farm during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Skylar Ingersoll, 11, of Rochester, plays soccer with Med City FC's Matt Roberts during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Adam Krause, left, wife Amy, and their kids Zoe, 15, and Joshua, 8, pet a goat at the petting zoo during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Eli Lowry, 2, of Pine Island, plays in a sensory bins during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Isaac Moll, 4, of Rochester, plays in a foam pit during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Peyton Foster, 2, of Kasson, left, and Eli Lowry, 2, of Pine Island, play in sensory bins during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jack Montanari, 2, of Rochester, checks out the bubble pit during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Janah Sharif, 9, of Rochester, plays with a bubble bazooka during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A sign is displayed during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Judie Sharif, 3, of Rochester, plays with a bubble bazooka during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Aubrielle Johnson, 4, plays with her mom, Kaitlyn, in the bubble pit during Family Fun Day, a sensory-friendly event, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin