Family Promise Rochester hosting educational forum on homelessness on Sunday

ROCHESTER — Family Promise Rochester is hosting an educational forum on homelessness in Rochester on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The forum will feature topics such as shelter and programming updates, volunteer opportunities and financial giving. Chad Dull, principal consultant/CEO of Poverty Informed Practice, will speak during the event at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1212 12th Ave. NW.

The event from 1 to 3 p.m. will also discuss ways that Family Promise Rochester is working to address the homelessness crisis. Family Promise Rochester offers families experiencing homelessness food, shelter and security while they are going through their personal crisis.

The free forum is open to the public. Registration is requested on the Eventbrite website.