99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Family Promise Rochester hosting educational forum on homelessness on Sunday

The forum will feature topics such as shelter and programming updates, volunteer opportunities and financial giving.

Family Homelessness
Erin Sinnwell, left, executive director of Family Promise Rochester, and Katlynn Combs, a case manager, talk at Combs' desk Monday, April 3, 2023, in Rochester. Family Promise Rochester can serve three families in need of a place to stay at one time for up to 120 days.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 3:38 PM

ROCHESTER — Family Promise Rochester is hosting an educational forum on homelessness in Rochester on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The forum will feature topics such as shelter and programming updates, volunteer opportunities and financial giving. Chad Dull, principal consultant/CEO of Poverty Informed Practice, will speak during the event at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1212 12th Ave. NW.

The event from 1 to 3 p.m. will also discuss ways that Family Promise Rochester is working to address the homelessness crisis. Family Promise Rochester offers families experiencing homelessness food, shelter and security while they are going through their personal crisis.

Find more news important to you

The free forum is open to the public. Registration is requested on the Eventbrite website.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Answer Man logo
Business
Five West adds a 2% employee wellness surcharge, and an online group erupts
April 25, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Answer Man logo
Local
Calm down, we used to use graphite-filled sticks to learn
April 25, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Local
Rochester Public Schools improves graduation rate in 2022 over previous year, beats state average
April 25, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Guerrilla Wrestling Club
Prep
Disbelief: GMLOS' Hendrickson and Armagost never envisioned becoming collegiate wrestlers
April 25, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Daniel Joseph Kenney
Local
Man charged with 9 felonies in connection with sexually assaulting 4 girls, 3 in Olmsted County
April 25, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Former Post Bulletin
Business
Hotel group paid $12.5 million for former Post Bulletin parcel in downtown Rochester
April 25, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Century High School English Teacher Jean Prokott
Community
The bard of Rochester: The city's newly-appointed poet laureate speaks about her writing and new role
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer