Family Service Rochester is teaming up with Rochester Public Schools, United Way of Olmsted County, Channel One and Families First to deliver essential household items to families throughout Olmsted County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has swept through the nation and many necessary household items are being cleaned out.
Family Service Rochester is asking for donations of toilet paper, cleaning wipes and spray, hand soap, laundry soap, dish soap, diapers, baby wipes and personal hygiene products.
“We live in a great community,” said Brenda Chilman, Family Service Rochester’s director of community engagement. “People are willing to donate and help out with this kind of thing. Donating toilet paper isn’t a glamorous donation, but at this time, it’s really needed. It has been incredibly heart-warming to see the outflow of support from our community. They see that there’s a need and they step up and want to help.”
These products will be delivered to families who are associated with Family Service Rochester, Rochester Public Schools and Families First. Families in need of the items need to contact their social worker or case manager.
“These items are ones that they desperately need,” Chilman said. “They don’t have to leave their house to get it. Being able to afford the items is one thing, but also being able to access the items is another important aspect. They won’t have to leave the safety of their home.”
Donations of new, unopened items can be dropped off in the entryway at Family Service Rochester South, 1625 Hwy 14 E., Rochester.
Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.